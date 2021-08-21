Orlando news digest: Top stories today

2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium in Orlando, FL 32837

Sport Subaru South 9951 South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, FL 32837 Learn More: https://www.sportsubarusouth.com/used/Subaru/2018-Subaru-Forester-50e126dd0a0e09b00028b8f1dd21ea60.htm Outstanding design defines the 2018 Subaru Forester. With just over 35,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Subaru prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: 1-touch window functionality, a tachometer, front bucket seats, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, an overhead console, and power windows. For drivers who enjoy the natural environment, a power moon roof allows an infusion of fresh air. Subaru ensures the safety and security of its passengers with equipment such as: dual front impact airbags, head curtain airbags, traction control, ignition disabling, an emergency communication system, and 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS. Brake assist technology provides extra pressure when applying the brakes. A Carfax history report provides you peace of mind by detailing information related to past owners and service records. Our sales reps are extremely helpful & knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. Read more