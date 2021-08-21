Orlando news digest: Top stories today
(ORLANDO, FL) Here are today’s top stories from the Orlando area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Orlando area, click here.
Florida mayor urges water limits because of COVID-19 surge
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of the Florida city of Orlando asked residents on Friday to stop watering their lawns and washing their cars immediately, saying water usage needed to be cut back because of the recent surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Orlando Utility Commission treats the city’s water... Read more
Did he ask Disney to cut back? I bet not. Government by the woke corp. and for the woke Corp. Wake up America your being played.
31 likes 3 dislikes 14 replies
But the building in Volusia County continues, I moved here to escape urban sprawl but the once quaint towns are disappearing due to tax revenues of politicians with greed. Roads are congested and water is in short supply but they continue to build
15 likes 14 replies
Florida reports 1,486 COVID deaths, more than 150,000 cases this week, topping 3 million total cases
The state Department of Health reported 150,740 new coronavirus cases this week among Florida residents to bring the cumulative total to 3,027,954. With 1,486 more fatalities on record, 42,252 Florida residents have died. This week’s 1,486 deaths reflect an increase from the 1,071 last week, but deaths can take several days or weeks to be reported. The number of weekly cases decreased by 1,024 ... Read more
And yet , these people run around without masks...small children with no masks.. It is about to blow up!!! Our "governor " doesn't care. Only worried about politics.
12 likes 2 dislikes 9 replies
okay but this is not even accuratw.. for example... our car of 3 people went 2 times this week to get tested.. so it looks like 6 people got tested... we just have to keep testing till we get a negative result so we can go back to work! so it is 9 tests so far and really we knew we had it and now have to wait and every few days get retested.
4 likes 2 dislikes
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium in Orlando, FL 32837
Sport Subaru South 9951 South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, FL 32837 Learn More: https://www.sportsubarusouth.com/used/Subaru/2018-Subaru-Forester-50e126dd0a0e09b00028b8f1dd21ea60.htm Outstanding design defines the 2018 Subaru Forester. With just over 35,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Subaru prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: 1-touch window functionality, a tachometer, front bucket seats, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, an overhead console, and power windows. For drivers who enjoy the natural environment, a power moon roof allows an infusion of fresh air. Subaru ensures the safety and security of its passengers with equipment such as: dual front impact airbags, head curtain airbags, traction control, ignition disabling, an emergency communication system, and 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS. Brake assist technology provides extra pressure when applying the brakes. A Carfax history report provides you peace of mind by detailing information related to past owners and service records. Our sales reps are extremely helpful & knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. Read more
2015 Honda Civic Hybrid in Orlando, FL 32837
Sport Subaru South 9951 South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, FL 32837 Learn More: https://www.sportsubarusouth.com/used/Honda/2015-Honda-Civic-56013e760a0e09af0adf3eb7366760b8.htm The 2015 Honda Civic Hybrid. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has just over 80,000 miles. It features a continuously variable transmission, front-wheel drive, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. All of the premium features expected of a Honda are offered, including: 1-touch window functionality, an outside temperature display, front bucket seats, power door mirrors, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows. Premium sound drives 6 speakers, providing you and your passengers a sensational audio experience. Honda ensures the safety and security of its passengers with equipment such as: dual front impact airbags, front side impact airbags, traction control, brake assist, a security system, and ABS brakes. Electronic stability control ensures solid grip atop the road surface, no matter how challenging the driving conditions. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. Read more