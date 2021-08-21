Cancel
Anchorage, AK

Remembering Bernie Souphanavong, who made space for everyone

By Kimberly Waller
Anchorage Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Anchorage-ites can recall that little house downtown, diagonally across from Nordstrom, back when it was the Pickle Barrel Deli. The spot was full of character — you couldn’t beat the location. I’d always make a point to visit during trips home, fascinated to watch it morph into Bernie’s Bungalow. It was this random, indoor/outdoor martini lounge with modern art on the walls, sculptures, funky retro furnishings, fabulous lighting installations, what I would later call “mood rooms,” and on and on — good times.

