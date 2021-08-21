Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Trending news headlines in Indianapolis

Indianapolis Bulletin
 7 days ago

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Here are today’s top stories from the Indianapolis area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Indiana / foxnews.com

Missing Indiana girl, 11 months, found dead in wooded area; parents, babysitter arrested

The body of an 11-month-old Indiana girl who had been missing for days was located in a wooded area on Wednesday night and her parents and babysitter have been arrested, according to reports. Mercedes Lain’s parents Kenny Lain, 41, and Tiffany Coburn, 32, were charged with neglect of a dependent.... Read more

avatar

RIP little angel! 🙏 prayers for the family who will miss this beautiful baby! such a sad and completely avoidable death!

16 likes 3 replies

avatar

you can't leave a baby with these guys and not expect nothing to happen . all three should be put to death

17 likes

Indianapolis / wishtv.com

Riley doctor posts picture of himself crying as hospital reports high admissions rate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A doctor at Riley Hospital for Children is getting attention and support from across the country after he shared a photo of himself crying at work on Twitter. Dr. Adam Hill, division chief of pediatric palliative care at Riley, said burnout of health care workers is the... Read more

avatar

0 intubated children in the U.S. due to Covid.... most of these kids come in and leave in 2 or 3 days... none of them are intubated ... none of them are dying..

5 likes 12 replies

avatar

You know it’s just hard to take this seriously. Last year it was the same thing talking about dead bodies and refrigerated trailers everywhere. I had the time so I drove over to the hospital in question. Nothing in sight. I called out the party that posted and of course she went into victim mode. The next day I had to go to another area hospital myself for some tests. The place was deserted and the techs were talking about how slow things were. Media lies so much I don’t believe this stuff anymore.

16 likes 2 dislikes 3 replies

Indianapolis / ideahuntr.com

Born of Osiris Book Fall 2021 U.S. Headline Tour Dates

With a new album under their belt, Born of Osiris are set to hit the road this fall. The veteran metal mavens just revealed the dates for their upcoming U.S. headline run in support of their newly released Angel or Alien album. The tour is set to kick off Oct.... Read more

Indianapolis / insideindianabusiness.com

GEO Foundation Launches Education Initiatives

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based nonprofit Greater Educational Opportunities Foundation says an $8.3 million grant from the Indiana Department of Education is accelerating its efforts to help more underserved students access college learning while still in high school. GEO’s newest initiative is a first-of-its kind, statewide virtual/on campus K-12 to college school. The organization says it has altered the trajectory of low-income high school students through its college immersion program. Read more

Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis, IN
With Indianapolis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

