‘Gossip Girl’ Costume Designer Eric Daman on the Show’s Gen Z Fashion Evolution

By Aarohi Sheth
 7 days ago
The costume design in “Gossip Girl” has pieced together an iconic generation of fashion, with the Manhattan private-school students oozing privilege and extravagance with their signature headbands, tea-length shimmery gowns, piped blazers and plaid, school uniforms. And now, over a decade after the show’s inception, when social media is intertwining more and more with everyday life, costume designer Eric Daman — who worked on both the original show and this year’s reboot — was given the opportunity to create all new looks for HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” through a Gen Z lens.

