Saint Louis, MO

What's up: News headlines in St. Louis

Posted by 
St. Louis Today
St. Louis Today
 7 days ago

(ST. LOUIS, MO) What’s going on in St. Louis? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the St. Louis area, click here.

St. Louis / kmov.com

North St. Louis woman frustrated over neighbor's overgrown yard | 'I’m looking at a jungle'

A North St. Louis woman is frustrated over what she says is a major eyesore next to her home. She reached out to News 4 for help after she said her neighbor's lawn is so overgrown, you can no longer see the sidewalk. Read more

Comments
avatar

I live in Ferguson and we automatically get a $75 fine if our grass gets passed a certain length. And the length is not very tall either, it actually looks like a regular yard when it's $75 fine length. But one of my neighbors doesn't live in their house. They're fixing it up to rent it, he comes over and mows with his riding mower every couple weeks but he's a firefighter and he's older so I help him out and I cut his front yard at least for him if he can't get over here before it gets too long. But the backyards they won't fine you for. I also will cut my other neighbors yard up till their driveway for them if I have enough gas in my mower. sometimes with houses that no one lives in you just got to be nice and help out especially if you don't like their grass being long. Sometimes you got to lift a finger to help rather than lift a finger to make phone calls to try to get something done. j/s

1 like 2 replies

avatar

The neighbor's I have are streetpark hoggers "I gotta park in front my house" That's them both sides the street and will curse you Take the will... Smh#petty#2022

3 likes 1 reply

Illinois / 97x.com

Multistate Police Chase Ends in Illinois, Suspect Was Late For Court Date

Everybody wakes up late on an important day at least once. You throw yourself together and get out the door, and drive a couple miles an hour over the speed limit with hopes of making it in time, or at least arrive fashionably late. According to officials in Illinois, a... Read more

Comments
avatar

Wow!! I don’t have a car to get to court so I’ll just steal one, smh. Bet he gets a personal escort to court this time.

3 likes

avatar

He will make the next court date. The jailers will make sure he is at the next one

2 likes

St. Louis / wustl.edu

News & Awards

Washington University alumni are creators, leaders, and problem-solvers. We’ve collected a few stories that showcase their remarkable talents and ideas. There are publications for alumni and friends at every level of the university. Check out this list of publications to read or subscribe to the sources that matter to you. Read more

St. Louis / stltoday.com

Free, live concert returns to steps of St. Louis Public Library

The Not So Quiet! concert series returns Thursday with Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials, a Chicago group known for its lively and fun shows. The free concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the steps to the grand St. Louis Public Library, 1301 Olive Street. There's limited seating,... Read more

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With St. Louis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

