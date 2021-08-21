Austin news digest: Top stories today
(AUSTIN, TX) What’s going on in Austin? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
I live in Texas and I am really angry
(CNN) — I live in Austin, Texas, where the school district is just one of several across the state defying Governor Greg Abbott's executive order prohibiting government entities from requiring face masks. I also teach at the University of Texas, where in-person classes start next Wednesday. Thanks to Abbott, the... Read more
The current COVID outbreak in Texas is a DIRECT RESULT of sleepy Joe's border policies, NOT ABBOT'S FAULT!!! Don't like the Republican laws, move back to California.
241 likes 45 dislikes 127 replies
I live in Texas also it has nothing to do with Trump even though his administration was the ones to get the vaccine, but this border is out of control and everyone knows it buy choose to ignore it, instead it's Abbott,Trump & the anti-vaxer fault?? Give me a break!! && yes we love our guns!!!!!
145 likes 15 dislikes 30 replies
Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A standoff in Texas over new voting restrictions that gridlocked the state Capitol for 38 consecutive days ended Thursday when some Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., dropped their holdout, paving the way for Republicans to resume pushing an elections overhaul. It abruptly and messily drew... Read more
makesure they receive no pay for the time they were gone, and makesure they pay their own expenses while the were vacationing in D C
63 likes
they should be arrested when you dont follow thru you just leave the door open for another situation like this one down the road
49 likes 1 reply
TEXAS VLOG: Family Time, Exploring Houston + Austin, Wedding Dress Shopping (+ THEY LOST MY BAGS..)
LOVE YOU SO MUCH! Thank you to Raycon for sponsoring this video. Raycon is having their summer sale so instead of 15% off you will get 20% off sitewide with code STARTFRESH at checkout. Click: https://buyraycon.com/michel The sale is until 9/10 and after the sale you can use code MICHEL for 15% off! Other items in this video: Backpack: https://bit.ly/3iA5sZW Blue Lululemon Crewneck: https://go.magik.ly/ml/188ib/ Black Everlane Dress (from mom) ON SALE RN: https://go.magik.ly/ml/19m7e/ Everlane Jumpsuit (on mom): https://go.magik.ly/ml/19bqt/ Lemon Dress (CLEARANCE RN): https://bit.ly/3gMIq1B Book of the Month: https://bit.ly/2Urrhl8 + Check out my site for NEW BLOG POSTS OFTEN!: http://www.micheljansesmith.com/ + WANNA JOIN THE FB FRIEND GROUP? https://www.facebook.com/groups/micheljanse + SHOP ALL MY FAVORITE THINGS: http://www.micheljansesmith.com/my-fav-things + BROOK AND I STARTED A FOOD IG: https://www.instagram.com/lafoodfiles/ + HAVE YOU LISTENED TO OUR PODCAST? Brook and I have a husband/wife podcast called 'Not Quite Average'! It is on all podcast platforms! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/not-quite-average/id1528188629 + Follow my BRAND! Summer Mornings: https://www.instagram.com/summer.mornings.co/ www.summer-mornings.com ~WHERE TO FOLLOW ME~ INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/michel_janse_smith/ MY FOOD INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/lafoodfiles/ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/micheljsmith POSHMARK: https://poshmark.com/closet/michel_janse PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/michel_janse/ BLOG: http://www.micheljansesmith.com/ BROOK'S TWITTER: https://twitter.com/brookme3 MAX THE DOGGO: https://www.instagram.com/max.the.goodest.boy/ ~SHOP~ --FAV AFFILIATE LINKS & PROMO CODES-- -Most of my jewelry is from Mejuri and I have an affiliate link for 10% off: https://mejuri.com/collections/michel-janse-s-favorites -ManiMe (My stick on nails!) 20% off with code 'michellovesmanis' AT THIS LINK: https://manime.pxf.io/4ZVO3 -Max's Dog Food (Code MAX for 15% off) https://glnk.io/145j/michel -Roolee (My Fav Online Boutique) Check for frequent sales: http://www.roolee.com?tap_a=6753-c39683&tap_s=743582-196543 -VellaBox (the best candle subscription!) 'MICHEL5' for $5 off https://www.vellabox.com/?ref=micheljanse -----Equipment------- MAIN CAMERA: https://amzn.to/2tWr5Nt VLOG CAMERA: https://go.magik.ly/ml/18d9o/ Handheld Tripod: https://amzn.to/2XsNXQx MIC: https://amzn.to/37xTYOO LIGHTING: https://amzn.to/2VsNiyp Hard Drive: https://amzn.to/2yNyx08 -----Michel's Favs----- I update this frequently with my favorites! https://www.micheljansesmith.com/my-fav-things -----FAQ:----- ~How tall am I? 5'7 ~Where am I from? Boerne, TX ~Where do I live? Pasadena, CA ~What did I study? Nutrition and Dietetics from ASU! ~How old am I? 24 (born in '97) ~How old is Brook? 28 (born in '93) ~Are you Christian? YES! ~What's your full name? Well it WAS Christiane Michel Janse but now it is Christiane Janse Smith so Michel is just a nickname now! ~How do you pronounce that? Like... Christy-Anne Mick-Elle Jan-See ~Do you have pets? YES! A rescue pupper named Max :-) ~Favorite Store? Everlane + Madewell ~Favorite Drink? Oat Milk Matcha or Lemonade Kombucha ~What does your "2" tattoo mean? Brook has it matching because our anniversary is on 2/2 so together, it is the date! ~Favorite Friends? YOU FTC: This video is Sponsored. Some links may be affiliate links meaning I make commissions on sales with no extra expense to you. (thanks for supporting me by using my links!) All opinions are my own. Read more
Project Connect officials promise equity will be at forefront of initiative
With the approval of a diversity, equity and inclusion statement, Project Connect has reaffirmed its commitment to building out a public transit system centered on equity. During an Aug. 18 board meeting, the Austin Transit Partnership, the government corporation overseeing Project Connect, unanimously approved the statement that reads in part: “We acknowledge the role transportation systems and infrastructure play in perpetuating racial discrimination and civil rights, [and] social and economic inequities across the United States.” Read more