Denver, CO

What's up: Top news in Denver

Posted by 
Denver News Alert
 7 days ago

(DENVER, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Denver.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Denver area, click here.

Colorado / 9news.com

It snowed in Colorado last night and we have the photos to prove it

It snowed in Colorado last night and we have the photos to prove it

Goodbye, summer. Colorado's mountains just got their first taste of winter. Read more

avatar

I don't know how many times I've said this please move back to the state you came from if this is a shock to you you do not belong in Colorado I've seen it snow in August In the North. Please kindly leave and only visit on vacation

9 likes 2 dislikes 13 replies

avatar

I’ve seen Yeshua and can prove it. I think that’s more important then the snow falling.

1 like 2 dislikes 1 reply

Colorado / apnews.com

Colorado U.S. Sen. Hickenlooper tests positive for COVID-19

Colorado U.S. Sen. Hickenlooper tests positive for COVID-19

DENVER (AP) — Colorado U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper announced Thursday that he has tested positive for a “breakthrough” case of COVID-19. The first-term Democrat issued a statement saying he tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms and is self-isolating at the direction of the attending physician for the U.S. Congress, Dr. Brian P. Monahan. Hickenlooper said he was “feeling much better.” Read more

avatar

COULDN'T HAPPEN TO LESSER PERSON, GUESS THE VQC AND MASK DIDN'T HELP THIS DEMORAT ■●■

15 likes 4 dislikes 3 replies

avatar

So they said they are “ safe and effective” now we know they aren’t effective so I hope they are safe

3 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

Denver / jta.org

Yeshiva student shot and killed during late-night crime spree in Denver

Yeshiva student shot and killed during late-night crime spree in Denver

(JTA) — A 19-year-old student at an Orthodox yeshiva in Denver was shot and killed while standing outside his school building early Wednesday morning, according to reports in the local and Orthodox media. The shooting came shortly after two attempted carjackings near Yeshiva Toras Chaim. “At this time, it does... Read more

Denver / thissongissick.com

PREMIERE | Denver Bass Twins MZG Share Epic New ‘Beat Treatment’ Mix

PREMIERE | Denver Bass Twins MZG Share Epic New ‘Beat Treatment’ Mix

We’re really excited today to share a new mix from some up-and-coming hometown heroes. MZG are a bass act hailing from Denver, Colorado that you need to have on your radar. We recently introduced them to the site last year when they teamed up with Kyral x Banko on a wonky banger, and now they return with a 18-minute low-end journey titled “Beat Treatment,” a mix that bounces around from hip-hop, dubstep, bass, and everything in between. Read more

