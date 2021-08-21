What's up: Top news in Denver

PREMIERE | Denver Bass Twins MZG Share Epic New ‘Beat Treatment’ Mix

We’re really excited today to share a new mix from some up-and-coming hometown heroes. MZG are a bass act hailing from Denver, Colorado that you need to have on your radar. We recently introduced them to the site last year when they teamed up with Kyral x Banko on a wonky banger, and now they return with a 18-minute low-end journey titled “Beat Treatment,” a mix that bounces around from hip-hop, dubstep, bass, and everything in between. Read more