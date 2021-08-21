What's up: Top news in Denver
It snowed in Colorado last night and we have the photos to prove it
Goodbye, summer. Colorado's mountains just got their first taste of winter. Read more
I don't know how many times I've said this please move back to the state you came from if this is a shock to you you do not belong in Colorado I've seen it snow in August In the North. Please kindly leave and only visit on vacation
I’ve seen Yeshua and can prove it. I think that’s more important then the snow falling.
Colorado U.S. Sen. Hickenlooper tests positive for COVID-19
DENVER (AP) — Colorado U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper announced Thursday that he has tested positive for a “breakthrough” case of COVID-19. The first-term Democrat issued a statement saying he tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms and is self-isolating at the direction of the attending physician for the U.S. Congress, Dr. Brian P. Monahan. Hickenlooper said he was “feeling much better.” Read more
COULDN'T HAPPEN TO LESSER PERSON, GUESS THE VQC AND MASK DIDN'T HELP THIS DEMORAT ■●■
So they said they are “ safe and effective” now we know they aren’t effective so I hope they are safe
Yeshiva student shot and killed during late-night crime spree in Denver
(JTA) — A 19-year-old student at an Orthodox yeshiva in Denver was shot and killed while standing outside his school building early Wednesday morning, according to reports in the local and Orthodox media. The shooting came shortly after two attempted carjackings near Yeshiva Toras Chaim. “At this time, it does... Read more
PREMIERE | Denver Bass Twins MZG Share Epic New ‘Beat Treatment’ Mix
We’re really excited today to share a new mix from some up-and-coming hometown heroes. MZG are a bass act hailing from Denver, Colorado that you need to have on your radar. We recently introduced them to the site last year when they teamed up with Kyral x Banko on a wonky banger, and now they return with a 18-minute low-end journey titled “Beat Treatment,” a mix that bounces around from hip-hop, dubstep, bass, and everything in between. Read more