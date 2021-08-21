News wrap: Headlines in San Diego
(SAN DIEGO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in San Diego.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the San Diego area, click here.
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld San Diego
A killer whale has died unexpectedly at SeaWorld San Diego and the reason is not yet known Read more
They’re not “killer whales” they’re Orcas and they’re majestic creatures who have no business in a water park. Poor thing. At least now he’s free. Smh. 🐋
27 likes 1 dislike 3 replies
I went there 6 yrs ago and it was sad. I never went back. those animals need the ocean more than land animals. and they had the look of misery in their eyes.
16 likes
San Diego Native Lands Dream Role on NBC's ‘Days Our Lives'
San Diego Native Lands Dream Role on NBC's ‘Days of Our Lives'. A San Diego native from Lincoln Park is living her dream: She recently landed a contract role on NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” and, already, she knows she’s got one big fan smiling down on her. Actress Raven... Read more
that's right girlfriend representing congratulation and you're doing a wonderful job on a soap opera I've watched my whole life
1 like
LA, SD, Riverside, SB, VTA, Orange County Real Estate Update - August 2021 - Halfway!
Not again! Plus now including San Diego! It’s time for another 2 week Southern California housing market 2021 update, now that we’re halfway through August, and we can’t believe where we’re seeing the “twist” again! What’s the latest LA, Riverside, Ventura, San Diego, San Bernardino and OC real estate market update? We’re also surprised by the Notices of Default filed for July 2021 in LA, OC, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and San Diego. ✔️ How do new listings and properties going under contract compare in Southern California in the housing market 2021❓ ✔️ What surprise “twists” are in the Southern California housing market 2021❓ ✔️ Is is a buyer’s market or seller’s market in Southern California❓ ✔️ Should we worried about foreclosures❓ And more…. We’ll keep these updates coming...be sure to let us know your housing market questions for the housing market 2021! 📌 Join over a thousand others in subscribing to the WIRE Associates weekly newsletter to get the charts from this video, the latest housing market data for buyers and sellers, plus access to foreclosure data, info on eviction moratoria and much, much more for tenants and landlords 👉 https://www.wireassociates.com/newsletter/ or text “newsletter” to (949) 691-3566. 📌 Interested in tracking California foreclosures (single family and multifamily) as they come to the Southern California real estate market? FREE foreclosure listings and foreclosure homes for sale - click this link, hit SAVE and register to keep the foreclosures coming 👉 https://looksee.it/G6hDU 📌 Did you just search, “real estate agent near me?” Want help selling a home or investment property? No matter where you are 👉 https://www.wireassociates.com/sellers/free-market-analysis/ Video Chapters 00:00 WIRE Associates Intro with Christian Walsh 01:37 Orange County Housing Market Update 2021 - Single Family 03:05 Los Angeles Housing Market Update 2021 - Single Family 03:33 Riverside Housing Market Update 2021 - Single Family 04:08 San Bernardino Housing Market Update 2021 - Single Family 04:29 Ventura Housing Market Update 2021 - Single Family 05:21 San Diego Housing Market Update 2021 - Single Family 05:56 Orange County Real Estate - Multifamily Market Update 2021 06:31 Los Angeles Real Estate - Multifamily Market Update 2021 06:43 Riverside Real Estate - Multifamily Market Update 2021 07:16 San Bernardino Real Estate - Multifamily Market Update 2021 07:31 Ventura Real Estate - Multifamily Market Update 2021 07:50 San Diego Real Estate - Multifamily Market Update 2021 08:17 Foreclosure Data for Southern California - Notices of Default #WIREassociates #HousingMarket2021 #OCHousingMarketUpdate Read more
Home For Sale: 7141 Regner Rd, San Diego, CA 92119 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://7141RegnerRd.C21.com 7141 Regner Rd San Diego, CA 92119 MLS 210020215 Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Half-Baths: 1 Building Area: 2064 Sq. Ft. Great home in one of San Diego's much-loved community, San Carlos. ?This is an extremely well cared for home with upgraded kitchen, sharp dual pane windows, solar power system (buyer to take over) , newer heater and central air, newer water heater, premium exterior paint, and extra built-in workroom at rear patio. ?There is a view out of almost every window, with fabulous views from the lovely patio area. ?Why do people love San Carlos? ?15 minutes to downtown, home of Mission Trails Regional Park, Lake Murray, minutes to major freeways, minutes to San Diego State University and Grossmont College, restaurants, and shopping close by. Contact Agent: Krause Team Award Read more