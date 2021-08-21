Trending local news in Las Vegas
Sisolak: Nevada ready to welcome Afghan refugees, visa holders
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak reiterated what he called the state's commitment to welcoming refugees and Special Immigrant Visa holders amid the fallout from the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Sisolak said in a statement Thursday that while Nevada has not been informed of any new arrivals from... Read more
bet they won't need a covid test, just like all the illegals they're shipping around the country!
I agree to help your neighbor, but you have to take care of your own house first. Shouldn't he be just as concerned with all the homeless people in and the people who need affordable housing first?? Where is he going to put them? In the Budget Inn....for god knows how long?? Vegas has suffered enough when it was hit so hard with the pandemic and surely doesn't need this extra burden.
Northwest neighborhood on alert after murder
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Residents in an otherwise quiet northwest valley neighborhood are on alert after a man was shot to death right outside their front doors. It happened early Thursday morning near North Decatur and the 215 Beltway. According to Las Vegas Metro Police, a fight broke out, leaving a 30-year-old man dead. Read more
I'm getting me a gun and I dear someone come to my house, back in the 70's we walked around with your guns on out belts. Do this now and feel safe again. It's my right, and a free country right... if they police don't do something about those gangs, I will protect my home and family!!!
Walking the Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas with @Norma Geli
I walk the Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas with @Norma Geli . Norma is a local expert on all things Las Vegas, and I couldn't have picked a better person to tour the Bellagio Casino with. The Bellagio is designed in an Italian style, and features a gorgeous water fountain complete with water shows, a conservancy garden which changes every season, numerous retail options, and a large casino floor. Bellagio Casino Location: https://g.page/bellagiolasvegas?share Recorded August 17, 2021
2021 ACC Football Betting Preview: Futures, Win Totals & Predictions
Can anyone catch Clemson? The Tigers have won the last six conference championships, and it’s been 11 years since a representative from the Coastal division lifted the trophy. WagerTalk handicapper Tony Mejia offers his thoughts on the ACC landscape this season from a variety of handicapping angles. Stay on top... Read more