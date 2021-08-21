Cancel
Miami, FL

News wrap: Top stories in Miami

Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 7 days ago

(MIAMI, FL) What’s going on in Miami? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Miami area, click here.

Florida / apnews.com

Florida orders school boards to relax mask rules or risk pay

Florida orders school boards to relax mask rules or risk pay

MIAMI (AP) — Florida officials are threatening to withhold funds equal to the salaries of school board members if school districts in two counties don’t immediately do away with strict mask mandates as the state continues to battle through high hospitalization rates. School boards in Broward and Alachua counties received... Read more

avatar

Look at Tampa and how many were possible infection? We had over 8000 children 2 days ago all because there is choice. Take this as an example of parents being rediculous and saying not my child! Pure ignorance on the parents.

45 likes 6 dislikes 11 replies

avatar

how do mask violate parent's bill of rights but school dress codes and uniforms don't?

32 likes 1 dislike 13 replies

Miami / sun-sentinel.com

Former Miami Hurricanes player Rashaun Jones arrested for 2006 murder of teammate Bryan Pata

Former Miami Hurricanes player Rashaun Jones arrested for 2006 murder of teammate Bryan Pata

Former Miami Hurricanes defensive back Rashaun Jones has been arrested and charged with the murder of his former UM teammate, defensive lineman Bryan Pata, who was shot to death nearly 15 years ago outside his Kendall apartment. Jones, 35, was arrested on Thursday in Lake City by Miami-Dade police, with the help of U.S. Marshals and will be extradited to Miami-Dade County for trial. Jones and ... Read more

avatar

noooo, not her black on black crime. tell me it isn't so, especially the killer being black it just cant be..... oooo my oooo nooo.

7 likes 5 replies

avatar

YOU CAN RUN BUT YOU CAN'T HIDE YOU CAN NEVER GET AWAY WITH MURDER NO MATTER HOW LONG IT TAKES

8 likes

Miami / hauteliving.com

Haute MD Experts Share Tips To Maintain Healthy General And Oral Health

Haute MD Experts Share Tips To Maintain Healthy General And Oral Health

Photo Credit: ShutterstockWhether you're at the dentist or doctor's office, looking for ways to maintain general and oral health is always on the top of our minds. Haute Beauty sat down with Haute MD experts to discuss advised tips to get rid of/limit recurrent medical conditions. Here's what they had to say: Read more

Miami / fiu.edu

FIU's new endowed professor in health equity shares how the role will mentor next-gen health disparity researchers

FIU's new endowed professor in health equity shares how the role will mentor next-gen health disparity researchers

For more than two decades, Mario De La Rosa has helped students build careers to support vulnerable and underserved communities. Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, De La Rosa immigrated to the United States when he was 14 years old. His experience as a young immigrant helped shape his commitment to researching Latino health disparities and identifying ways to serve disadvantaged populations better. He graduated with a doctoral degree in social work from The Ohio State University and has devoted his life to research that focuses on Latino substance abuse, substance use as a risk factor for HIV/AIDS, violence, delinquency and cross-cultural issues. He’s a professor at the School of Social Work at the Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work and the director of FIU’s Center for Research on U.S. Latino HIV/AIDS and Drug Abuse (CRUSADA). Read more

Miami News Alert

Miami News Alert

Miami, FL
With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

