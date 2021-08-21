News wrap: Top stories in Miami

(MIAMI, FL) What’s going on in Miami? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Florida orders school boards to relax mask rules or risk pay MIAMI (AP) — Florida officials are threatening to withhold funds equal to the salaries of school board members if school districts in two counties don’t immediately do away with strict mask mandates as the state continues to battle through high hospitalization rates. School boards in Broward and Alachua counties received... Read more

Former Miami Hurricanes player Rashaun Jones arrested for 2006 murder of teammate Bryan Pata Former Miami Hurricanes defensive back Rashaun Jones has been arrested and charged with the murder of his former UM teammate, defensive lineman Bryan Pata, who was shot to death nearly 15 years ago outside his Kendall apartment. Jones, 35, was arrested on Thursday in Lake City by Miami-Dade police, with the help of U.S. Marshals and will be extradited to Miami-Dade County for trial. Jones and ... Read more

Haute MD Experts Share Tips To Maintain Healthy General And Oral Health Photo Credit: ShutterstockWhether you're at the dentist or doctor's office, looking for ways to maintain general and oral health is always on the top of our minds. Haute Beauty sat down with Haute MD experts to discuss advised tips to get rid of/limit recurrent medical conditions. Here's what they had to say: Read more

