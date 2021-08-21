Top stories trending in Los Angeles

LA, SD, Riverside, SB, VTA, Orange County Real Estate Update - August 2021 - Halfway!

Not again! Plus now including San Diego! It's time for another 2 week Southern California housing market 2021 update, now that we're halfway through August, and we can't believe where we're seeing the "twist" again! What's the latest LA, Riverside, Ventura, San Diego, San Bernardino and OC real estate market update? We're also surprised by the Notices of Default filed for July 2021 in LA, OC, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and San Diego. ✔️ How do new listings and properties going under contract compare in Southern California in the housing market 2021❓ ✔️ What surprise "twists" are in the Southern California housing market 2021❓ ✔️ Is is a buyer's market or seller's market in Southern California❓ ✔️ Should we worried about foreclosures❓ And more…. We'll keep these updates coming...be sure to let us know your housing market questions for the housing market 2021! Video Chapters 00:00 WIRE Associates Intro with Christian Walsh 01:37 Orange County Housing Market Update 2021 - Single Family 03:05 Los Angeles Housing Market Update 2021 - Single Family 03:33 Riverside Housing Market Update 2021 - Single Family 04:08 San Bernardino Housing Market Update 2021 - Single Family 04:29 Ventura Housing Market Update 2021 - Single Family 05:21 San Diego Housing Market Update 2021 - Single Family 05:56 Orange County Real Estate - Multifamily Market Update 2021 06:31 Los Angeles Real Estate - Multifamily Market Update 2021 06:43 Riverside Real Estate - Multifamily Market Update 2021 07:16 San Bernardino Real Estate - Multifamily Market Update 2021 07:31 Ventura Real Estate - Multifamily Market Update 2021 07:50 San Diego Real Estate - Multifamily Market Update 2021 08:17 Foreclosure Data for Southern California - Notices of Default