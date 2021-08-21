Cancel
Chicago, IL

Top stories trending in Chicago

Chicago Digest
 7 days ago

(CHICAGO, IL) Here are today’s top stories from the Chicago area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Illinois / chicagotribune.com

Marijuana drug tests in the workplace would follow same standard as DUI, under proposed change in Illinois law

After years working successfully as an electrical substation operator for ComEd, Andre Burson said, he failed a marijuana drug test. Burson said he only used cannabis after work, never on the job, but was forced to pass more tests in the months after that to prove he was clean. He said he did so, but one day, his sample was considered contaminated. He was asked to have someone watch him give a ... Read more

avatar

The same argument can be made regarding alcohol, as the effects of it don't disappear overnight either. Body composition, alcohol strength and amount used all play a role. Everyone's tolerance is different with marijuana just like with alcohol. That slowed mental state from marijuana is no different than a person have a bad hangover that may last longer than 1 day or being at work yet tired as hell cause they only slept 4-5 hours-- all are impairments yet everyone wants to focus on just the negative effects of marijuana

16 likes 4 replies

avatar

Good they should. Since the state he lives in it is decriminalized the job should honor that fact. If they wont then they should pay fines for it. As long as he passed a swab test which test for thc in your saliva which take 6 hours to get out of your system after smoking he should have never been fired!

7 likes 4 replies

Chicago / fox32chicago.com

Chicago man has fractured nose, staples in head after group of teens attack him downtown

CHICAGO - There have been numerous reports and a community alert about people being beaten and robbed in downtown Chicago. A Chicago man who was attacked last night was treated at Stroger Hospital and told his story to FOX 32. David Osorio had parked his car in River North on... Read more

avatar

The shithole known as Chicago is a place I will never visit or spend a dime in again. I am 45 miles away and that's too close. Once I finish working, then I can escape Illinois altogether.

18 likes 17 replies

avatar

Everytime a white person gets attacked by a group of blacks, it is a hate crime and should be charged as such.

26 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

Chicago / youtube.com

packing for a trip to chicago

I'm taking a road trip to do some back to school shopping in Chicago! here's what I took in my suitcase! ♥ SUBSCRIBE! http://bit.do/karlireese My Family Vlogs at Our Family Nest - http://youtube.com/ourfamilynest ♥ FOLLOW ME ♥ Instagram - http://instagram.com/karlireese Twitter - http://twitter.com/karlireese Facebook - http://facebook.com/iamkarlireese TikTok - karlireesee Music from Epidemic Sound - https://goo.gl/s1AVP7 Intro & Outro Credits to: Alchemotion: https://bit.ly/3mARQNB ************************************************************* ♥ BUSINESS INQUIRIES ♥ karli@karlireese.com ----- the emails go to my mom, Candi. ************************************************************* Thank you for watching my video today! ♥ Karli Reese Read more

Chicago / boxden.com

Chicago goon presses tariq nasheed

Let’s say they raise $2M and they can’t buy the land. I didn't donate. But I probably will today after checking how close he is. That's a question for him. All I know is if he keeps it people will have problems with him. You clearly wanna see him fail... Read more

