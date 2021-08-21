What's up: Leading stories in Houston
(HOUSTON, TX) What’s going on in Houston? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick facing backlash after blaming unvaccinated Black community for COVID surge
"This virus has no respect of persons. It doesn't care about your religion who you look like or what your status is," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner responded. Read more
That’s strange! My brother, father and sister all got Covid at the same time last month… get this tho… they’re all vaccinated! They were vaccinated before I was even vaccinated and somehow they still suffered from COVID! My mother, my husband and our children never got sick even tho we were at the same function. The vaccine doesn’t prevent COVID! It’s a vaccine! People still get the flu even after the vaccine and guess what… the flu is still here! The vaccine doesn’t stop the virus!!!! At least know what your talking about before becoming racist!
Dan will say anything to divert attention from all the rural scientists and intellectuals dying left and right. He and Abbott continue to encourage all these easily impressionable and gullible folks to forego masks and vaccines, but at the same time they are calling for emergency nurses to help with the surge of infections and packed hospitals.Do yourselves a favor and start thinking on your own, people like Patrick and Abbot only have one interest in mind, theirs.
Young boys steer car to safety after dad shot and killed on Texas freeway
Two boys in Texas steered their car a mile to safety after their father was fatally shot while driving on a freeway Friday night, authorities said. The incident happened on the East Freeway near I-10 and Federal Road in Houston, the Houston Police Department said. Police said the two boys,... Read more
That's 💔heart breaking the two little boys see there dad die and still were able to manage to park the vehicle in a safe place💙 Prayers for the Children and Family 🙏🙏🙏 May the person responsible be caught 🙏🙏😡
I got to say … those boys grew so fast at that moment when his dad was killed…my heart goes out to them.
TEXAS VLOG: Family Time, Exploring Houston + Austin, Wedding Dress Shopping (+ THEY LOST MY BAGS..)
