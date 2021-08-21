What's up: News headlines in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) What’s going on in Cleveland? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cleveland area, click here.

Northeast Ohio prepares to welcome refugees from Afghanistan Cleveland is listed on the U.S. State Department's list of settlement cities, and Akron has already placed one family who was airlifted out of the war-torn country. Read more

Northeast Ohio school districts announce mask guidelines for 2021-22 school year Check our list frequently to see if your school district has updated their mask policy. Read more

USWNT face Paraguay at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium The match on September 16th will be the first USWNT match following the Tokyo Olympics. Cleveland — After winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the US Women’s Soccer Team will resume operations on Thursday, September 16 in a match against Paraguay at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium. This match will... Read more

