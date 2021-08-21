What's up: News headlines in Cleveland
Northeast Ohio prepares to welcome refugees from Afghanistan
Cleveland is listed on the U.S. State Department's list of settlement cities, and Akron has already placed one family who was airlifted out of the war-torn country. Read more
For what why do we need them , and how do you know that these so called refugees arent Jihadists you dont let's just drop them off in any part of the US !
85 likes 1 dislike 29 replies
I never agreed to taking refugees. But then again they never asked the population how they felt about it. Don't you think that we should have been a part of this decision? Quite frankly I am tired of being overtaxed to take care of other people.
112 likes 2 dislikes 16 replies
Northeast Ohio school districts announce mask guidelines for 2021-22 school year
Check our list frequently to see if your school district has updated their mask policy. Read more
so so sick of this mask crapleave it up to the parents. I would hope 99% will do the right thing. Quit using our kids for your political gains!!!
23 likes 1 dislike 25 replies
Every year from now on you will be required to wear a mask during the fall, winter, and spring because that's the flu season and they like to control y'all. Enjoy.
28 likes 4 dislikes 8 replies
USWNT face Paraguay at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium
The match on September 16th will be the first USWNT match following the Tokyo Olympics. Cleveland — After winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the US Women’s Soccer Team will resume operations on Thursday, September 16 in a match against Paraguay at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium. This match will... Read more
Cleveland City Council Approves Public Comment Rule Change
Public comment will soon be incorporated into Cleveland City Council meetings. Two amendments to council rules allowing people to speak passed Wednesday afternoon. The first rule change adds public comment to the order of business for meetings and allows anyone to speak, regardless of whether they’re a resident of Cleveland. An additional amendment requires rule changes, like those allowing public comment, to be approved by the entire council before implementation. Read more