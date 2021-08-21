Cancel
Cleveland, OH

What's up: News headlines in Cleveland

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 7 days ago

(CLEVELAND, OH) What’s going on in Cleveland? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cleveland area, click here.

Cleveland / wkyc.com

Northeast Ohio prepares to welcome refugees from Afghanistan

Northeast Ohio prepares to welcome refugees from Afghanistan

Cleveland is listed on the U.S. State Department's list of settlement cities, and Akron has already placed one family who was airlifted out of the war-torn country. Read more

avatar

For what why do we need them , and how do you know that these so called refugees arent Jihadists you dont let's just drop them off in any part of the US !

85 likes 1 dislike 29 replies

avatar

I never agreed to taking refugees. But then again they never asked the population how they felt about it. Don't you think that we should have been a part of this decision? Quite frankly I am tired of being overtaxed to take care of other people.

112 likes 2 dislikes 16 replies

Ohio / wkyc.com

Northeast Ohio school districts announce mask guidelines for 2021-22 school year

Northeast Ohio school districts announce mask guidelines for 2021-22 school year

Check our list frequently to see if your school district has updated their mask policy. Read more

avatar

so so sick of this mask crapleave it up to the parents. I would hope 99% will do the right thing. Quit using our kids for your political gains!!!

23 likes 1 dislike 25 replies

avatar

Every year from now on you will be required to wear a mask during the fall, winter, and spring because that's the flu season and they like to control y'all. Enjoy.

28 likes 4 dislikes 8 replies

Cleveland / ohionewstime.com

USWNT face Paraguay at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium

USWNT face Paraguay at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium

The match on September 16th will be the first USWNT match following the Tokyo Olympics. Cleveland — After winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the US Women’s Soccer Team will resume operations on Thursday, September 16 in a match against Paraguay at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium. This match will... Read more

Cleveland / ideastream.org

Cleveland City Council Approves Public Comment Rule Change

Cleveland City Council Approves Public Comment Rule Change

Public comment will soon be incorporated into Cleveland City Council meetings. Two amendments to council rules allowing people to speak passed Wednesday afternoon. The first rule change adds public comment to the order of business for meetings and allows anyone to speak, regardless of whether they’re a resident of Cleveland. An additional amendment requires rule changes, like those allowing public comment, to be approved by the entire council before implementation. Read more

Cleveland, OH Posted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) Life in Cleveland has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Cleveland area, click here.
Cleveland, OH Posted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland events calendar

1. Joyce & Friends: Crowns of Transformation Workshop; 2. (Taking Back) Sunday Brunch with DJ Scott Heisel & Chicken Ranch; 3. Speed Reading Class - Cleveland; 4. Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers; 5. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-ClOH;

