Fort Worth, TX

News wrap: Headlines in Fort Worth

Posted by 
Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 7 days ago

(FORT WORTH, TX) The news in Fort Worth never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Fort Worth / cbslocal.com

Fort Worth Couple Wakes Up To Find Armed Stranger In Their Garage At 3 A.M.

Fort Worth Couple Wakes Up To Find Armed Stranger In Their Garage At 3 A.M.

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth couple were awakened at 3 a.m. on August 10 by an unknown man rummaging around in their garage. Surveillance video shows the suspect, dressed all in black, walking up to their house on Hemlock Street with his gun drawn. When confronted by the couple, the man pointed his gun at the couple and said, “Whoa, whoa, whoa!” Then he ran east toward Spoonwood Lane. The suspect is described as a Black male between 20-30 years old, 6 feet tall with a heavy build. Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call 817.392.3188. Read more

Comments
avatar

The man of the house had every legal right to blow the suspect head off.

10 likes 2 replies

avatar

NOW !! that couple buys a gun .. NOW !!! they get the message, do they ?

1 like 1 reply

Texas / wfaa.com

Here are how many COVID cases have been reported at North Texas schools so far this semester

Here are how many COVID cases have been reported at North Texas schools so far this semester

The district with the highest number of cases was Garland ISD with 164 new student cases. Read more

Comments
avatar

wait, Garland ISD had the highest? I thought white savior Clay Jenkins put in a mask mandate for all of Dallas county. How could they possibly be highest with everybody wearing masks?

4 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

avatar

Why don't you show your Texas annual reports that show regular influenza hospitalizes kids more. Oh that's right cause you are paid to make ppl keep checking the news.

9 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply

Fort Worth / youtube.com

Author Interview: Micha Archer | Fort Worth Public Library

Author Interview: Micha Archer | Fort Worth Public Library

Join us as we sit down with author Micha Archer! She is an author, artist and illustrator working in inks, and collage. After spending 15 years as a Kindergarten teacher, she now spends her time doing what she loves best: writing and illustrating books for children. This program was recorded live on Zoom. Check out Wonder Walkers here: fwpl.info/WonderWalkers Stay connected: www.facebook.com/fortworthlibrary www.twitter.com/FtWorthLibrary www.instagram.com/FtWorthLibrary #MyFWPL #LearnDreamDo Read more

Fort Worth / youtube.com

St. Stephen Presbyterian Church Fort Worth Live Stream Test August 18, 2021

St. Stephen Presbyterian Church Fort Worth Live Stream Test August 18, 2021

Our mission is to worship with enthusiasm, serve with passion, learn with commitment, nurture with grace and welcome with love. An intentionally inclusive community of believers. Think. Serve. Worship. Belong. Copyright Licensing CCLI: CSPL104510 ONE LICENSE: #A-733325 Read more

Comments

 

Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County Today

Events on the Fort Worth calendar

1. Getting Started With Essential Oils - Fort Worth; 2. Fort Worth Fairytale Ball; 3. FREE Walking Tour of The Canyon - Stories of "the 7th Street Gang"; 4. Lesa Pamplin for Judge Campaign Presents "Boots and Suits"; 5. Author Visit with Charlaine Harris;
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FORT WORTH, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Worth, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Lisa's Food Mart at 2315 Nw 24Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 1424 Pennsylvania Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County Today

Diesel: Fort Worth's cheapest, according to survey

(FORT WORTH, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.54 in the greater Fort Worth area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Worth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.65, at Murphy Express at 2228 Jacksboro Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Valero at 3410 Decatur Ave.
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County Today

Sun forecast for Fort Worth — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(FORT WORTH, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Worth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County Today

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Worth

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fort Worth: Friday, August 27: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, August 28: Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, August
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County Today

Your Fort Worth lifestyle news

Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County Today

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County Today

Taco restaurant in Sundance Square closes

(Aleisha Kalina/Unsplash) (FORT WORTH, Texas) Revolver Taco Lounge in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square Plaza has closed, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The restaurant opened in June, operating like a pop-up. A much simpler version of Revolver Taco was previously opened in 2012 on West Seventh Street.
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County Today

Save $0.40 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Worth, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas. Lisa's at 2550 Ne 28Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 1510 S University Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County Today

Coming soon: Fort Worth events

1. Young Alumni at Top Golf; 2. River and Blues Festival; 3. OCOK PAL Teen Conference - Teens on the Green: Top Golf 2021; 4. Fall Gallery Night | Swallow The Frog by Jules Buck Jones; 5. Hillsdale College Alumni Brunch in Fort Worth Area;

Comments

