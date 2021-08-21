News wrap: Headlines in Fort Worth
(FORT WORTH, TX) The news in Fort Worth never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Fort Worth Couple Wakes Up To Find Armed Stranger In Their Garage At 3 A.M.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth couple were awakened at 3 a.m. on August 10 by an unknown man rummaging around in their garage. Surveillance video shows the suspect, dressed all in black, walking up to their house on Hemlock Street with his gun drawn. When confronted by the couple, the man pointed his gun at the couple and said, “Whoa, whoa, whoa!” Then he ran east toward Spoonwood Lane. The suspect is described as a Black male between 20-30 years old, 6 feet tall with a heavy build. Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call 817.392.3188. Read more
The man of the house had every legal right to blow the suspect head off.
10 likes 2 replies
NOW !! that couple buys a gun .. NOW !!! they get the message, do they ?
1 like 1 reply
Here are how many COVID cases have been reported at North Texas schools so far this semester
The district with the highest number of cases was Garland ISD with 164 new student cases. Read more
wait, Garland ISD had the highest? I thought white savior Clay Jenkins put in a mask mandate for all of Dallas county. How could they possibly be highest with everybody wearing masks?
4 likes 1 dislike 3 replies
Why don't you show your Texas annual reports that show regular influenza hospitalizes kids more. Oh that's right cause you are paid to make ppl keep checking the news.
9 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply
Author Interview: Micha Archer | Fort Worth Public Library
Join us as we sit down with author Micha Archer! She is an author, artist and illustrator working in inks, and collage. After spending 15 years as a Kindergarten teacher, she now spends her time doing what she loves best: writing and illustrating books for children. This program was recorded live on Zoom. Check out Wonder Walkers here: fwpl.info/WonderWalkers Stay connected: www.facebook.com/fortworthlibrary www.twitter.com/FtWorthLibrary www.instagram.com/FtWorthLibrary #MyFWPL #LearnDreamDo Read more
St. Stephen Presbyterian Church Fort Worth Live Stream Test August 18, 2021
Our mission is to worship with enthusiasm, serve with passion, learn with commitment, nurture with grace and welcome with love. An intentionally inclusive community of believers. Think. Serve. Worship. Belong. Copyright Licensing CCLI: CSPL104510 ONE LICENSE: #A-733325 Read more