What's up: Leading stories in Oakland
(OAKLAND, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Oakland.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oakland area, click here.
Police arrest 2 connected to death of Oakland high school football star
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police have arrested two suspects following the death of a 16-year-old Skyline high school football player. Aaron Pryor, a star running back, was shot three weeks after turning 16 on Sept. 27. : Police investigating shooting near Oakland Tech H.S., no injuries reported. Police arrested a... Read more
18x more likely to be suspended: Bay Area schools grapple with excessive discipline
Black and Latino Bay Area area students are far more likely to face suspension and miss crucial classroom instruction when compared to their white and Asian classmates, an ABC7 News Data Team analysis found. A Black student is 18x more likely to be suspended in San Francisco Unified. Read more
Maybe if the blacks and Latinos followed the rules they wouldn’t keep getting in trouble and eventually end up dead or in prison. Thanks democrats!
8 likes 1 dislike
suspension is for acts which violate the schools rules....not for race. a better way to look at this is what are these suspensions for?
4 likes
Oakland’s Tribune Tower welcomes new, upscale restaurant. Will this one last?
The restaurant group behind Oakland’s popular Town Revival is opening an elegant American brasserie — think tufted banquettes, ornate crown molding — in the historic Tribune Tower building of downtown Oakland. Tribune, from chef Omri Aflalo and general manager Darrin Ballon, partners of The OJD Group, Inc., will open the... Read more
Antioch nurse gets 6.5 years for possessing thousands of child pornography files
OAKLAND — An Antioch man who pleaded guilty to possessing thousands of child pornography files earlier this year was sentenced Wednesday to six years and six months in federal prison, court records show. Shawn Jamison Prichard, 41, accepted a plea agreement earlier this year, entering a guilty plea to child... Read more