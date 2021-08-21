What's up: Leading stories in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.15 if you’re buying diesel in Oakland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Oakland area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 950 University Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 2120 Montana St, which listed a per-gallon price of $5.14.