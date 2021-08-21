Cancel
Oakland, CA

What's up: Leading stories in Oakland

Oakland Observer
 7 days ago

(OAKLAND, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Oakland.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oakland area, click here.

Oakland / ktvu.com

Police arrest 2 connected to death of Oakland high school football star

Police arrest 2 connected to death of Oakland high school football star

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police have arrested two suspects following the death of a 16-year-old Skyline high school football player. Aaron Pryor, a star running back, was shot three weeks after turning 16 on Sept. 27. : Police investigating shooting near Oakland Tech H.S., no injuries reported. Police arrested a... Read more

San Francisco / abc7news.com

18x more likely to be suspended: Bay Area schools grapple with excessive discipline

18x more likely to be suspended: Bay Area schools grapple with excessive discipline

Black and Latino Bay Area area students are far more likely to face suspension and miss crucial classroom instruction when compared to their white and Asian classmates, an ABC7 News Data Team analysis found. A Black student is 18x more likely to be suspended in San Francisco Unified. Read more

avatar

Maybe if the blacks and Latinos followed the rules they wouldn’t keep getting in trouble and eventually end up dead or in prison. Thanks democrats!

8 likes 1 dislike

avatar

suspension is for acts which violate the schools rules....not for race. a better way to look at this is what are these suspensions for?

4 likes

Oakland / eastbaytimes.com

Oakland’s Tribune Tower welcomes new, upscale restaurant. Will this one last?

Oakland’s Tribune Tower welcomes new, upscale restaurant. Will this one last?

The restaurant group behind Oakland’s popular Town Revival is opening an elegant American brasserie — think tufted banquettes, ornate crown molding — in the historic Tribune Tower building of downtown Oakland. Tribune, from chef Omri Aflalo and general manager Darrin Ballon, partners of The OJD Group, Inc., will open the... Read more

Antioch / eastbaytimes.com

Antioch nurse gets 6.5 years for possessing thousands of child pornography files

Antioch nurse gets 6.5 years for possessing thousands of child pornography files

OAKLAND — An Antioch man who pleaded guilty to possessing thousands of child pornography files earlier this year was sentenced Wednesday to six years and six months in federal prison, court records show. Shawn Jamison Prichard, 41, accepted a plea agreement earlier this year, entering a guilty plea to child... Read more

Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland events coming up

1. 8/22 Reverence Yoga; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. oakland ecstatic dance 4 queers; 4. Moving from Pain to Purpose;The Journey from Violence to Victory!; 5. 8th Grade Welcome Back to School Picnic;
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Check out these homes for sale in Oakland now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Turn key spacious and bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath top floor condo. Updated kitchen with quartz / butcher block countertop, stainless steel appliances, newer
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Price check: Diesel prices around Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.15 if you’re buying diesel in Oakland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Oakland area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 950 University Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 2120 Montana St, which listed a per-gallon price of $5.14.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

House hunting? Check these Oakland townhomes

(OAKLAND, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in Oakland, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Get hired! Job openings in and around Oakland

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Oakland: 1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On; 2. Biotech Sales Associate/Account Manager; 3. Office Operations Admin; 4. Customer Service Associate; 5. $21.50/hr & $500 Signing Bonus! Driver Team Operations Lead; 6.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Live events on the horizon in Oakland

1. StrongFirst Foundations Workshop—Oakland, California, USA; 2. Walking Tour: Lower Oakmore's Secret Stairways and Storybook Homes; 3. 4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat; 4. David D's Comedy Dojo at Lounge 3411; 5. 2 Hour Forest Bathing Walk;
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Thirsty truck? Here's Oakland's cheapest diesel

(OAKLAND, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.90 in the greater Oakland area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Oakland area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 4280 Foothill Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 690 Market St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Your Oakland lifestyle news

(OAKLAND, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Oakland, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Oakland area, click here.

