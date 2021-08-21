Top San Jose news stories
(SAN JOSE, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the San Jose area.
Gov. Newsom defends record to ABC7 News, warns CA could fall off 'COVID cliff' if recall passes
With polls showing the recall election in a dead heat, Governor Gavin Newsom is ramping up his campaign efforts and doing rare, local television interviews to get out his message. Read more
We have already fallen off the homeless, murderers everywhere, cannot afford a home, highest prices on everything 8n the nation cliff here.
The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.
California Recall: Here's how to vote in the recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom
What does a "yes" vote mean? Do I have to choose a candidate even if I vote against the recall? The recall election is less than a month away -- we break down everything you need to know before casting your ballot Read more
Elder is not fit if he’s advocating revoking masks and vaccination mandates. That how Trumpian Republicans think. How is that working in Texas and Florida? NOT! California does not need a celebrity TALK show host as it’s Governor.
Cliff House in San Francisco getting new restaurant in 2022
The National Park Services, which owns the Cliff House, is looking for a new restaurant to move in to the historic San Francisco site next year.