San Jose, CA

Top San Jose news stories

Posted by 
San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 7 days ago

(SAN JOSE, CA) Here are today's top stories from the San Jose area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

San Jose / abc7news.com

Gov. Newsom defends record to ABC7 News, warns CA could fall off 'COVID cliff' if recall passes

Gov. Newsom defends record to ABC7 News, warns CA could fall off 'COVID cliff' if recall passes

With polls showing the recall election in a dead heat, Governor Gavin Newsom is ramping up his campaign efforts and doing rare, local television interviews to get out his message.

avatar

We have already fallen off the homeless, murderers everywhere, cannot afford a home, highest prices on everything 8n the nation cliff here.

183 likes 3 dislikes 36 replies

avatar

The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.

116 likes 5 dislikes 10 replies

California / abc7news.com

California Recall: Here's how to vote in the recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Recall: Here's how to vote in the recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom

What does a "yes" vote mean? Do I have to choose a candidate even if I vote against the recall? The recall election is less than a month away -- we break down everything you need to know before casting your ballot

avatar

Elder is not fit if he's advocating revoking masks and vaccination mandates. That how Trumpian Republicans think. How is that working in Texas and Florida? NOT! California does not need a celebrity TALK show host as it's Governor.

2 likes 3 dislikes 2 replies

San Jose / youtube.com

1951 Ford Victoria For Sale At American Motors San Jose

1951 Ford Victoria For Sale At American Motors San Jose

Read more

San Francisco / youtube.com

Cliff House in San Francisco getting new restaurant in 2022

Cliff House in San Francisco getting new restaurant in 2022

The National Park Services, which owns the Cliff House, is looking for a new restaurant to move in to the historic San Francisco site next year.

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose, CA
Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Your San Jose lifestyle news

(SAN JOSE, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in San Jose, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in San Jose: 1. 3130 Alum Rock Ave 408-929-2210; 2. 1097 Leigh Ave (408) 294-2240; 3. 3475 McKee Rd (408) 272-9156; 4. 5170 Moorpark Ave (408) 257-9918; 5. 6910 Almaden Expy (408) 927-7310; 6. 525 W Capitol Expy (408) 448-9224;
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Save $1.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Jose area offering savings of $1.20 per gallon. Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3751 Lafayette St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Lifestyle wrap: San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Local price review shows San Jose diesel price, cheapest station

(SAN JOSE, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.81 in the greater San Jose area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Jose area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 1405 Branham Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 602 W San Carlos St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Live events San Jose — what's coming up

1. Introduction to Information Technology; 2. Content Pick-Up Party 13.4 "Profiles"; 3. Trail Cleanup at Guadalupe River Park - First Wednesday; 4. Mid-Week Cleanup Event on Guadalupe River at Autumn Court; 5. Language Exchange Portuguese Speaking Anfitriãs| Foreign Tongue;
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Take advantage of Monday sun in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Jose. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Where's the cheapest gas in San Jose?

(SAN JOSE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Jose area offering savings of $1.10 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Chevron at 147 E Santa Clara St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose diesel price check reveals $0.90 savings at cheapest station

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you're buying diesel in San Jose, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Jose area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 401 Saratoga Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 602 W San Carlos St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.

