News wrap: Headlines in Portland

'Families come here to grieve': Pleas grow for Portland officials to address homeless camp outside cemetery
“Sometimes we feel like we made a mistake by choosing this cemetery,” said Brooke Lee, who buried her baby daughter at Lone Fir Cemetery in 2017. Read more
I personally see tents outside the only windows I have..in my apartment..also see people living in there cars..from my window..i can't look out my window..i feel like they live in my front yard..that's the kind of feeling I get..its very sad..i don't understand any of this..its like for over a year..you could live anywhere that you wanted to..hassel free..no one would tell you..you had to move..OVER A YEAR..YOU LIVED HASSLE FREE..DON'T YOU THINK ITS TIME..THAT YOU FOLKS OUT THERE LIVING IN TENTS & CARS...LIKE CRAZY....ITS YOUR TURN..TO CLEAN THE MESS..OUT OF RESPECT..ITS YOUR TURN TO GIVE OUR CITY BACK..PLEASE RETURN THE FAVOR..PLEASE HASSEL FREE...
this is a direct result of brown and wheeler making Portland a sanctuary city I myself live in NE Oregon makes me ashamed to call myself an Oregonian
Neighbors erect large Pride flag after school bans LGBTQ, BLM signs
Oregon residents built and erected a massive Pride flag that can be seen from the local high school after the school's board voted earlier this month to ban Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ and other “political” signs, flags and clothing from its campuses. Newberg Public Schools, located about 20 miles southwest... Read more
only flag that belongs at any school in America is the American flag. throw the rest in the trash
DOES that mean anyone can fly ANYFLAG they WANT!!?? THINK!??Confederate flag ok!! Nazi flag OK!??THINK ??
Schnitzer announces plan to acquire Columbus Recycling
Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., headquartered in Portland, Oregon, says it entered into a definitive agreement Aug. 12 to acquire Columbus Recycling, with ferrous and nonferrous recycling operations in the Southeast. The company also announced the restart of production at its Cascade Steel Rolling Mills in McMinnville, Oregon. The restart of... Read more
Portland Public Schools employees required to be vaccinated
PPS said the "overwhelming majority" of staff are already vaccinated. Read more