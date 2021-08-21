Cancel
Portland, OR

News wrap: Headlines in Portland

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 7 days ago

(PORTLAND, OR) The news in Portland never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.

Portland / kgw.com

'Families come here to grieve': Pleas grow for Portland officials to address homeless camp outside cemetery

“Sometimes we feel like we made a mistake by choosing this cemetery,” said Brooke Lee, who buried her baby daughter at Lone Fir Cemetery in 2017. Read more

I personally see tents outside the only windows I have..in my apartment..also see people living in there cars..from my window..i can't look out my window..i feel like they live in my front yard..that's the kind of feeling I get..its very sad..i don't understand any of this..its like for over a year..you could live anywhere that you wanted to..hassel free..no one would tell you..you had to move..OVER A YEAR..YOU LIVED HASSLE FREE..DON'T YOU THINK ITS TIME..THAT YOU FOLKS OUT THERE LIVING IN TENTS & CARS...LIKE CRAZY....ITS YOUR TURN..TO CLEAN THE MESS..OUT OF RESPECT..ITS YOUR TURN TO GIVE OUR CITY BACK..PLEASE RETURN THE FAVOR..PLEASE HASSEL FREE...

this is a direct result of brown and wheeler making Portland a sanctuary city I myself live in NE Oregon makes me ashamed to call myself an Oregonian

Portland / nbcnews.com

Neighbors erect large Pride flag after school bans LGBTQ, BLM signs

Oregon residents built and erected a massive Pride flag that can be seen from the local high school after the school's board voted earlier this month to ban Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ and other “political” signs, flags and clothing from its campuses. Newberg Public Schools, located about 20 miles southwest... Read more

only flag that belongs at any school in America is the American flag. throw the rest in the trash

DOES that mean anyone can fly ANYFLAG they WANT!!?? THINK!??Confederate flag ok!! Nazi flag OK!??THINK ??

Portland / recyclingtoday.com

Schnitzer announces plan to acquire Columbus Recycling

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., headquartered in Portland, Oregon, says it entered into a definitive agreement Aug. 12 to acquire Columbus Recycling, with ferrous and nonferrous recycling operations in the Southeast. The company also announced the restart of production at its Cascade Steel Rolling Mills in McMinnville, Oregon. The restart of... Read more

Portland / youtube.com

Portland Public Schools employees required to be vaccinated

PPS said the "overwhelming majority" of staff are already vaccinated. Read more

Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Save up to $1.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Portland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrak at 5710 Ne Fremont St. Regular there was listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Chevron at 2110 Nw Lovejoy St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Take a look at these homes for sale in Portland

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Charming mid-century home with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and hardwood floors on large lot. Located on quiet street, just moments from Fanno Creek trail,
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Check out these homes on the Portland market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Vintage NW Condo, Two Bedroom, + office. Centrally located in Portland's NW Alphabet neighborhood. Remodeled Kitchen, custom built-cabinets, gas fireplace in liv rm, hardwood
Posted by
Portland Report

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD; 2. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression; 3. Work from Home - Insurance Agents
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.89

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Portland area went to Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.2 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.09, at Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, the survey found:
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland events coming soon

1. POSTPONED TO 6/22/22: Liz Longley; 2. 3D Printing Techniques-Biomaterials & Tissue Engineering; 3. A Celtic Christmas with the Gothard Sisters; 4. Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Portland; 5. Billy Raffoul LIVE;
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Here’s the cheapest gas in Portland Saturday

(PORTLAND, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Portland, you could be saving up to $1.24 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrak at 5710 Ne Fremont St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 6820 North Fessenden, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

