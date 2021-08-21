News wrap: Headlines in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) The news in Portland never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

'Families come here to grieve': Pleas grow for Portland officials to address homeless camp outside cemetery “Sometimes we feel like we made a mistake by choosing this cemetery,” said Brooke Lee, who buried her baby daughter at Lone Fir Cemetery in 2017. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Neighbors erect large Pride flag after school bans LGBTQ, BLM signs Oregon residents built and erected a massive Pride flag that can be seen from the local high school after the school's board voted earlier this month to ban Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ and other “political” signs, flags and clothing from its campuses. Newberg Public Schools, located about 20 miles southwest... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Schnitzer announces plan to acquire Columbus Recycling Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., headquartered in Portland, Oregon, says it entered into a definitive agreement Aug. 12 to acquire Columbus Recycling, with ferrous and nonferrous recycling operations in the Southeast. The company also announced the restart of production at its Cascade Steel Rolling Mills in McMinnville, Oregon. The restart of... Read more

TRENDING NOW