Rams place both of their punters on reserve/COVID-19 list before preseason game

By Cameron DaSilva
 7 days ago
The Rams have found themselves in an odd situation ahead of Saturday night’s preseason game against the Raiders. The team announced it has placed both of its punters, Johnny Hekker and Corey Bojorquez on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That leaves them with no punter on the active roster for this game. The team hasn’t said who will handle punting duties, or whether the offense will go for it on fourth down every time.

It would make sense for kicker Matt Gay to be the emergency punter, should it come down to that.

Hekker and Bojorquez are both in the mix to be the Rams’ punter this season but there hasn’t been any indication of who is leading the competition this far.

The Rams host the Raiders at 10 p.m. ET tonight.

