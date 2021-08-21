Top Walnut Creek news stories
Tolling begins on new I-680 Express Lanes in Contra Costa County
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Tolling operations began Friday morning for a new 11-mile express lane on southbound Interstate Highway 680 from Martinez to Walnut Creek. The express lane starting at Marina Vista Boulevard in Martinez will charge tolls from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and connects with a previously existing 11-mile express lane on southbound Highway 680 from Rudgear Road in Walnut Creek to Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon. Read more
Burned down Bay Area home sells fast for $1 million
What does $1M get you in the Bay Area? It's official: A burned down home. Last week we reported on an East Bay real estate listing that caught a lot of readers' eyes and reflected the Bay Area's ultra-competitive real estate market. More for you. What to do to keep... Read more
Walnut Creek officer saves man who drove into a swimming pool
A Walnut Creek officer saved an elderly man who drove into a swimming pool. Authorities said the man suffered a medical emergency which led him to crash into the pool.
Seniors Series: Bridging the gap between seniors and high-schoolers
Kennedy's grandmother lives at Waterford at Rossmoor, an assisted living facility and senior home in Walnut Creek. Because of social distancing and visitation restrictions, Kennedy and her family could rarely visit her grandmother. Kennedy was inspired to help ease the loneliness that many seniors felt during the pandemic. She created... Read more
