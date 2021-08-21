Top Walnut Creek news stories

Cancel
Contra Costa Today
(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Walnut Creek.

Contra Costa County / ktvu.com

Tolling begins on new I-680 Express Lanes in Contra Costa County

Tolling begins on new I-680 Express Lanes in Contra Costa County

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Tolling operations began Friday morning for a new 11-mile express lane on southbound Interstate Highway 680 from Martinez to Walnut Creek. The express lane starting at Marina Vista Boulevard in Martinez will charge tolls from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and connects with a previously existing 11-mile express lane on southbound Highway 680 from Rudgear Road in Walnut Creek to Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon. Read more

Walnut Creek / sfgate.com

Burned down Bay Area home sells fast for $1 million

Burned down Bay Area home sells fast for $1 million

What does $1M get you in the Bay Area? It's official: A burned down home. Last week we reported on an East Bay real estate listing that caught a lot of readers' eyes and reflected the Bay Area's ultra-competitive real estate market. More for you. What to do to keep... Read more

Walnut Creek / youtube.com

Walnut Creek officer saves man who drove into a swimming pool

Walnut Creek officer saves man who drove into a swimming pool

A Walnut Creek officer saved an elderly man who drove into a swimming pool. Authorities said the man suffered a medical emergency which led him to crash into the pool. Subscribe to KTVU's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVhtkN7-c8mA8GXEoxS4YQw?sub_confirmation=1 KTVU delivers the best in-depth reports, interviews and breaking news coverage in the San Francisco Bay Area and California Watch KTVU's newscasts on https://www.ktvu.com/live Download KTVU's news and weather apps for free at https://www.ktvu.com/mobile-apps Subscribe to KTVU's newsletter at https://www.ktvu.com/newsletters Follow KTVU on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ktvu Follow KTVU on Twitter: https://twitter.com/KTVU Follow KTVU on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ktvu2/ Read more

Walnut Creek / danvillesanramon.com

Seniors Series: Bridging the gap between seniors and high-schoolers

Seniors Series: Bridging the gap between seniors and high-schoolers

Kennedy's grandmother lives at Waterford at Rossmoor, an assisted living facility and senior home in Walnut Creek. Because of social distancing and visitation restrictions, Kennedy and her family could rarely visit her grandmother. Kennedy was inspired to help ease the loneliness that many seniors felt during the pandemic. She created... Read more

Contra Costa Today

With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Walnut Creek

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Walnut Creek, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, World at 2211 Monument Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 1024 Alberta Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Walnut Creek events coming up

1. Reiki Level 2 Class; 2. Zeppelin Live - The International touring LED ZEPPELIN tribute band!; 3. Sausage Fest Comedy: Secret Ladies Comedy Show Live; 4. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 5. House of Floyd - Tribute to Pink Floyd;
Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Walnut Creek

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walnut Creek. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Where's the cheapest gas in Walnut Creek?

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Walnut Creek area offering savings of $0.74 per gallon. World at 2211 Monument Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1705 Contra Costa Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.73.

