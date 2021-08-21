Manhattan news digest: Top stories today

(MANHATTAN, NY) What’s going on in Manhattan? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Woman critical after Amish buggy hit by pickup truck in upstate New York An Amish woman was thrown from her horse-drawn buggy in Upstate New York and left in critical condition when a pick-up truck slammed into the back of it, state police said. Annie Hershberger, 29, was injured when she and her husband, Peter Hershberger, were hit outside a Big M supermarket around 8:20 p.m. Thursday in Alexandria, police said. Read more

Racist Incident Involving NJ Towing Company Employee Caught on Camera Video showing a towing company employee using a racial slur during a confrontation with a customer has attracted lots of attention online — and cost that company its contract with a New Jersey town. The video shows the dispute outside Ajaco Towing in Parsippany-Troy Hills Township, as police are seen... Read more

Kushner friend Ken Kurson, pardoned by Trump, charged by Manhattan district attorney The Manhattan District Attorney charged Ken Curson with crimes related to cyber stalking. Jared Kushner’s former aide was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump in January. Presidential pardons do not apply to state or local charges. The Manhattan District Attorney on Wednesday charged Ken Curson, a friend and former aide of... Read more

