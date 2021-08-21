Cancel
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
 7 days ago

(MANHATTAN, NY) What’s going on in Manhattan? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

New York / nypost.com

Woman critical after Amish buggy hit by pickup truck in upstate New York

An Amish woman was thrown from her horse-drawn buggy in Upstate New York and left in critical condition when a pick-up truck slammed into the back of it, state police said. Annie Hershberger, 29, was injured when she and her husband, Peter Hershberger, were hit outside a Big M supermarket around 8:20 p.m. Thursday in Alexandria, police said. Read more

Comments
avatar

Enough is enough. these people have EVERY right to ride on roads as everyone else. But its not legal to drive an hit ppl an drive away. just like ppl riding motorcycles ...prayers to this family an person in horse drawn BUGGY. prayer they catch n punish the driver who had to hit this person.

39 likes 4 dislikes 10 replies

avatar

New laws about wearing a seat belt in the back seat is smart, but as you can see other means of transportation share the road with these one ton pickups, do there safety standards and laws also change as the population is multiplying by a incredible rate or do we just hope for the best. Do you take a course to even know who has the right away when your ,well I assume Amish? is it required by law to know traffic laws?

5 likes 13 replies

New York / nbcnewyork.com

Racist Incident Involving NJ Towing Company Employee Caught on Camera

Video showing a towing company employee using a racial slur during a confrontation with a customer has attracted lots of attention online — and cost that company its contract with a New Jersey town. The video shows the dispute outside Ajaco Towing in Parsippany-Troy Hills Township, as police are seen... Read more

Comments
avatar

Now you wanna play victim because your employee got caught doing what comes naturally for a racist. For him to say it the way he did further proves that this kinda of language is use often by your employees and its owner. Can't switch it around and say he ( the person of color) started it because you know that's how most people will see it anyway. YOUR COMPANY GOT WHAT WAS COMING. IM SURE THIS WASN'T THE FIRST TIME.

32 likes 3 dislikes 17 replies

avatar

The owner sounds like a Trumper, they both was in the wrong lmao. Why not record the guy who was doing the recording if what you say is true 🤔

18 likes 9 dislikes 14 replies

Manhattan / businesshala.com

Kushner friend Ken Kurson, pardoned by Trump, charged by Manhattan district attorney

The Manhattan District Attorney charged Ken Curson with crimes related to cyber stalking. Jared Kushner’s former aide was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump in January. Presidential pardons do not apply to state or local charges. The Manhattan District Attorney on Wednesday charged Ken Curson, a friend and former aide of... Read more

New York / newsnationusa.com

Sources: Aaron Garcia Of Yonkers Arrested In Terrifying Hatchet Attack Caught On Video At Lower Manhattan ATM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is in custody for allegedly attacking an ATM user with a hatchet in Lower Manhattan. It happened at around 5:20 p.m. Sunday at a Chase Bank ATM on Broadway near Morris Street. Sources tell CBS2 suspect Aaron Garcia was arrested Tuesday night. Garcia, of... Read more

Comments / 0

 

