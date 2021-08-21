What's up: News headlines in Bronx
Caught On Video: NYPD Officers, Good Samaritans Rescue Passenger From Tracks Moments Before Subway Arrives
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Dramatic video released by the NYPD shows a rescue at a subway station in the Bronx. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, the video shows a 60-year-old man face down on the subway tracks and the light of an oncoming train getting brighter at the end of the tunnel. “It was literally one minute away,” NYPD Officer Ludin Lopez said. “I just saw somebody who needed my help and I reacted. I wasn’t even thinking.” NYPD cops help New Yorkers at any cost! When a sick strap hanger lost consciousness and fell on the subway tracks in the Bronx, @NYPDTransit officers... Read more
I haven't been on NYC Subways Since Wednesday March 18th 2020 definitely isn't in my future travels either Billy Bill Deblasio hurry up and leave office 🤡🤡
GREAT WORK OF N.Y.P.D. (Shop) OFFICER AND LOCAL PEDESTRIAN…..THANK GOD FOR BOTH OF YOU 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼👍✅🎬🎤
Shooters on moped hit man and woman in NYC
A man and woman were shot in The Bronx by two men riding a moped overnight into Saturday, police said. The gunfire erupted at around midnight in front of 105 East Clarke Place in the Mt Eden section, according to the NYPD. The conditions of the victims were unknown. It’s... Read more
This is the America Biden and the Democrats are building. They want to defund the police.
NYPD: Search Ongoing for Man Who Repeatedly Raped 9-Year-Old Girl in the Bronx
Police are searching for a 58-year-old man they say repeatedly raped a 9-year-old girl in 2015 in the Bronx. The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding Nathaniel Heard after it was reported to police that between June 30, 2015, and Oct. 1, 2015, he raped the girl inside a Bronx home on numerous occasions. Read more