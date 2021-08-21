Cancel
Bronx, NY

What's up: News headlines in Bronx

The Bronx Beacon
(BRONX, NY) The news in Bronx never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Bronx / cbslocal.com

Caught On Video: NYPD Officers, Good Samaritans Rescue Passenger From Tracks Moments Before Subway Arrives

Caught On Video: NYPD Officers, Good Samaritans Rescue Passenger From Tracks Moments Before Subway Arrives

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Dramatic video released by the NYPD shows a rescue at a subway station in the Bronx. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, the video shows a 60-year-old man face down on the subway tracks and the light of an oncoming train getting brighter at the end of the tunnel. “It was literally one minute away,” NYPD Officer Ludin Lopez said. “I just saw somebody who needed my help and I reacted. I wasn’t even thinking.” NYPD cops help New Yorkers at any cost! When a sick strap hanger lost consciousness and fell on the subway tracks in the Bronx, @NYPDTransit officers... Read more

I haven't been on NYC Subways Since Wednesday March 18th 2020 definitely isn't in my future travels either Billy Bill Deblasio hurry up and leave office 🤡🤡

GREAT WORK OF N.Y.P.D. (Shop) OFFICER AND LOCAL PEDESTRIAN…..THANK GOD FOR BOTH OF YOU 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼👍✅🎬🎤

Bronx / nypost.com

Shooters on moped hit man and woman in NYC

Shooters on moped hit man and woman in NYC

A man and woman were shot in The Bronx by two men riding a moped overnight into Saturday, police said. The gunfire erupted at around midnight in front of 105 East Clarke Place in the Mt Eden section, according to the NYPD. The conditions of the victims were unknown. It’s... Read more

This is the America Biden and the Democrats are building. They want to defund the police.

Bronx / youtube.com

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Bronx NY 14848

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Bronx NY 14848

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited http://victorymitsubishi.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 833-758-9806 Victory Mitsubishi 4070 Boston Road Bronx NY 10475 Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 700 cars new and luxury used vehicles. All Used vehicles come with a quality assurance inspection, our New Vehicles have an unprecedented 10-year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come into test drive this car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *, 4WD.brCARFAX One-Owner.br2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 4D Sport Utility Save yourself Time and Money - Fill out a credit application online at victorymitsubishi.com and get pre-APPROVED! Financing available for all types of credit with low monthly payment that will fit you budget. Down Payment low as $599. Same day delivery. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at victorymitsubishi.com - Only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Visit Victory Mitsubishi online at victorymitsubishi.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-4600 today to schedule your test drive. please refer to dealers website for exact pricing and for any incentives that we may apply! Our address is 4070 Boston Road, Bronx, NY 10475.br* Read more

Bronx / msn.com

NYPD: Search Ongoing for Man Who Repeatedly Raped 9-Year-Old Girl in the Bronx

NYPD: Search Ongoing for Man Who Repeatedly Raped 9-Year-Old Girl in the Bronx

Police are searching for a 58-year-old man they say repeatedly raped a 9-year-old girl in 2015 in the Bronx. The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding Nathaniel Heard after it was reported to police that between June 30, 2015, and Oct. 1, 2015, he raped the girl inside a Bronx home on numerous occasions. Read more

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

