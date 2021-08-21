News wrap: Headlines in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) The news in Brooklyn never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Limose Dort, Mother Of 4, Shot Dead In Brooklyn: ‘A Courageous And Resilient Person Who Loved Her Children’ NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A mother of four may have just been in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was killed in a hail of gunfire. Limose Dort. (credit: Family Handout) The gunman is still on the loose. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, detectives scoured St. John’s Place in Brooklyn Friday morning, speaking with neighbors and trying to piece together the tragic shooting that took the life of Limose Dort Thursday. “She was a courageous and resilient person who loved her children,” said her son Janse Joseph. Joseph told Perez his mother was not the intended target. The 54-year-old mother of four was... Read more

This Volunteer Group Is Ensuring NYers Have A Safe Walk Home From The Subway After a string of attacks at a Brooklyn subway station this past winter, the community came together to help their neighbors get home safely. “Safe Walks NYC” began in Bushwick, Brooklyn back in January, and offers accompanied walks to or from home for those who feel unsafe. To request a “SafeWalk,” New Yorkers just have to DM their Instagram account @safewalksnyc or fill out their Google form here with at least 40 minutes notice, and someone from a network of volunteers will meet you there to walk you home. Read more

Brooklyn business owner stands up to vaccine mandate, wont turn away unvaccinated customers A New York business owner says she will not turn away unvaccinated patrons despite the city's mandate that all businesses must enforce. "We do not discriminate against any customer based on sex, gender, race, creed, age — vaccinated or unvaccinated — all customers who wish to patronize are welcome in our establishment," reads a sign outside of Rocco's pizzeria in Brooklyn. Read more

