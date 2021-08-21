Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

News wrap: Headlines in Brooklyn

Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 7 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) The news in Brooklyn never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Brooklyn / cbslocal.com

Limose Dort, Mother Of 4, Shot Dead In Brooklyn: 'A Courageous And Resilient Person Who Loved Her Children'

Limose Dort, Mother Of 4, Shot Dead In Brooklyn: ‘A Courageous And Resilient Person Who Loved Her Children’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A mother of four may have just been in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was killed in a hail of gunfire. Limose Dort. (credit: Family Handout) The gunman is still on the loose. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, detectives scoured St. John’s Place in Brooklyn Friday morning, speaking with neighbors and trying to piece together the tragic shooting that took the life of Limose Dort Thursday. “She was a courageous and resilient person who loved her children,” said her son Janse Joseph. Joseph told Perez his mother was not the intended target. The 54-year-old mother of four was... Read more

avatar

This is ridiculous 😔😤💔💔💔💔💔💔 so sad, deepest condolences to the family. This has to stop, we can go to work, sit in the park, go to church, go to the movies, walk down the street come on!!! 😤😤😤😠

16 likes 6 replies

avatar

This is beyond sad. Coming home from work making living to provide for her family to not see them again. My prayers & condolences go to her children. Rest In Power

11 likes

Brooklyn / secretnyc.co

This Volunteer Group Is Ensuring NYers Have A Safe Walk Home From The Subway

This Volunteer Group Is Ensuring NYers Have A Safe Walk Home From The Subway

After a string of attacks at a Brooklyn subway station this past winter, the community came together to help their neighbors get home safely. “Safe Walks NYC” began in Bushwick, Brooklyn back in January, and offers accompanied walks to or from home for those who feel unsafe. To request a “SafeWalk,” New Yorkers just have to DM their Instagram account @safewalksnyc or fill out their Google form here with at least 40 minutes notice, and someone from a network of volunteers will meet you there to walk you home. Read more

avatar

Where is the group BLM? Why do these people have to put themselves in jeopardy? Let BLM escort them - oh I know because it’s a black in black thing🤔

5 likes 2 replies

avatar

WONDERFULL FOR .ALL PEOPLE OR RESIDENTS FROM ALL OVER STATES THEY ARE SAFE TO WALKED 🚶‍♀️🙄😒🙂 HOME.THANK YOU

4 likes

Brooklyn / independentchronicle.com

Brooklyn business owner stands up to vaccine mandate, wont turn away unvaccinated customers

Brooklyn business owner stands up to vaccine mandate, wont turn away unvaccinated customers

A New York business owner says she will not turn away unvaccinated patrons despite the city's mandate that all businesses must enforce. "We do not discriminate against any customer based on sex, gender, race, creed, age — vaccinated or unvaccinated — all customers who wish to patronize are welcome in our establishment," reads a sign outside of Rocco's pizzeria in Brooklyn. Read more

Brooklyn / greenwichtime.com

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Lorde to Perform at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Lorde to Perform at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Lorde have been tapped to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which will air live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on September 12th. The initial performance lineup is also set to feature Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly. MTV shared a few details about some of the performances as well, noting that Rodrigo will perform “Good For U,” Cabello will perform “Don’t Go Yet,” Machine Gun Kelly will play his new single “Papercuts” and Lorde will reportedly offer a “world premiere performance” of a song from her next album Solar Power. (No details on what Lil Nas X has in store were revealed). Read more

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn, NY
3K+
Followers
785
Post
771K+
Views
With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

News Break
Politics
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn gas at $2.8 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BROOKLYN, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brooklyn area offering savings of $1.47 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Junior's Station at 584 Gates Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.27 at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn events coming up

1. We Fixed It; 2. Jack's Fruit: A Comedy-Music Variety Show; 3. Metal Grade Babes Burlesque: "Dirty, Sticky, Sweet"; 4. Jesecca’s Going Away Celebration; 5. Modern Ikebana Flower Arrangement Workshop and Tea Tasting;
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Thursday has sun for Brooklyn — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BROOKLYN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brooklyn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $1.20 per gallon

(BROOKLYN, NY) You could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on diesel in Brooklyn, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Brooklyn area went to PURE ENERGY at 1127 Flushing Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.19, at BP at 28 Caton Avenue, the survey found:
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Check out these Brooklyn homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: MAJESTICALLY & PRESTIGIOUSLY PERCHED HIGH ON A HILL- PERFECTLY SITUATED ON THE MOST SOUGHT-AFTER & DESIRABLE DYKER HEIGHTS BLOCK- A TRULY EXCEPTIONAL & SENSATIONAL
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Here’s the cheapest gas in Brooklyn Saturday

(BROOKLYN, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Brooklyn area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.28 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.27 at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Brooklyn area, click here.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Condo-hunt Brooklyn: See what’s on the market now

(BROOKLYN, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Brooklyn condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.80 if you’re buying diesel in Brooklyn, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Brooklyn area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 451 Lorimer Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.

