Today in White Sox History: August 21

By Mark Liptak
South Side Sox
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Lyons fired a no-hitter in beating Boston 6-0 at Fenway Park. The Red Sox only had two baserunners in the game, one came on a walk and the other on an error by shortstop Bill Hunnefield. Lyons, a future Hall-of-Famer, won 260 games in a 21-year career, all with...

