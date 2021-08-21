Cancel
What's up: Top news in Philadelphia

 7 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Philadelphia.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

This article was written by Erin Blewett and was originally published at Kensington Voice, a community-driven newsroom serving the heart of Kensington. Harrowgate resident Sonja Bingham begins every day before sunrise with a shovel and broom in one hand and a 40-gallon trash bag in the other. She often jokes about sending the City of Philadelphia an invoice for all of the hours she spends cleaning and advocating for her community. Read more

Comments
avatar

its not acceptable at all, but when we coddle the addicts, and the dealers wtf would you expect the outcome to be. Can't take the dealers away from there families, that would be racist, so give em time served n release back on the streets. aren't you the same people calling for prison reform, welp there it is. ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES

16 likes 3 replies

avatar

KENSINGTON USED TO BE WHITE 40 YEARS AGO, FACTORYS CLOSED DOWN, OUT WENT THE WHITES IN CAME ASIANS BLACKS SPANISH. NOW THE WHITES ARE YOUNG NODDING OUT FROM THE SPANISH ON WEYMOUTH ANS THE BLACKS DEALING NICK BAGS NEAR NEEDLE PARK, AND METH NOW AT ALLEGAHGENY BY THE BLACKS.!!! NOW THE SCORE IS EVEN.!!! IM NOT LYING EITHER, YES IT IS TRUE.!!!!

4 likes 3 replies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man who shot an AK-47 into the air near Temple University’s main campus has been taken into custody, law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News. It happened at the intersection at Broad and Norris Streets in North Philadelphia on Thursday night. A surveillance photo sent to Eyewitness News shows a man standing out of a car window with a large gun that appears to be an AK-47 in his hand. The suspect fired an unknown number of shots into the air. According to a Temple University spokesperson, Temple police tracked the suspect down after hearing the shots and seeing... Read more

Comments
avatar

that's unacceptable this guy shoots in the air and no alert to the students??? how about "IT'S RAINING BULLETS!"? where did they land?

2 likes 1 dislike 4 replies

avatar

Prosecute him to the fullest and also the driver of the vehicle because he had to see him get in the vehicle with that assault rifle.

3 likes 3 replies

The bill is meant to help low- and middle-income renters, and give a $15,000 refundable tax credit for first-time homebuyers. Read more

The National Football League‘s Philadelphia Eagles are always very active in helping their local high school football programs. The latest act of generosity comes in the form of 150 Xenith helmets being donated to the Cheltenham, Mastery Charter North and Simon Gratz programs. According to a news release, the helmet... Read more

Comments / 0

