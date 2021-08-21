What's up: Top news in Philadelphia

Man Arrested After Shooting AK-47 Into Air Near Temple University’s Campus, Sources Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man who shot an AK-47 into the air near Temple University’s main campus has been taken into custody, law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News. It happened at the intersection at Broad and Norris Streets in North Philadelphia on Thursday night. A surveillance photo sent to Eyewitness News shows a man standing out of a car window with a large gun that appears to be an AK-47 in his hand. The suspect fired an unknown number of shots into the air. According to a Temple University spokesperson, Temple police tracked the suspect down after hearing the shots and seeing... Read more