Seattle news wrap: What’s trending

(SEATTLE, WA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in Seattle, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Seattle area on Tuesday, found that Shree's at 7801 Detroit Swhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 3 W Nickerson St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.19.