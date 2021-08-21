Seattle news wrap: What’s trending
Washington’s new mask mandate takes effect Monday: Here’s what you need to know
Gov. Jay Inslee announced a new statewide mask mandate this week, set to take effect on Monday, Aug. 23. But what exactly does it entail, and how long will it remain in place? Gov. Inslee mandates masks statewide, vaccines for educators. The new directive means that facial coverings will be
Sweden has already proved that masks do not make a difference. In the summer of 2020 they put a ban on wearing masks. Today they are nearing a weekly Covid death rate of zero. Do your own homework, make your own decisions and never trust our government
here's what you need to know.jay inslee has ruined countless lives, caused a huge amount of money loss to individuals, families and businesses. allowed massive amounts of people to live on the streets. Jay Inslee needs impeached!
COVID-19-related hospitalizations hit record in WA state
COVID-19-related hospitalizations hit a new high in Washington state on Thursday. "We have, unfortunately, sobering news to share with you," said Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) CEO Cassie Sauer. "COVID hospitalizations are at the highest they have ever been in Washington state." On Thursday, the state reported a record-breaking 1,240
So if the delta variant is so contagious and deadly? Then why do all my friend’s and family not know of anyone personally, not one person who gotten sick, been hospitalized or died from COVID-19 period? Can someone please explain this too me, because l’d sure like too know why this is?
If Washington enjoys one of the highest opt in rates, and the vax works, why are hospitalizations higher than last year before the vax?
25 Years Ago She Left A Bizarre Note Then Poisoned Herself All Alone In A Hotel Room And Nobody Knows Who She Really Was
Seattle, Washington. It was October 9th, 1996, when a woman walked into the Hotel Vintage Park located on 5th Avenue in downtown Seattle. A little less than 2 hours before she stepped out of a cab and through the hotel's front doors, she had placed a phone call requesting a room for the day.
Washington Hospital Removing Patients From Transplant List for Being Unvaccinated
The University of Washington Medical Center has kicked "several patients" off their transplant waiting list for not being vaccinated, according to reports. The report says that the hospital began denying organ transplants to the unvaccinated in June 2021. Seattle station KTTH reports, "UW Medicine removed a 64-year-old patient from the