News wrap: Top stories in Phoenix

LOCAL FAVORITE

Appeals court orders release of Arizona Senate audit records PHOENIX — An appeals court on Thursday rejected an effort by the Arizona Senate to keep secret records of its ongoing review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County that are in the possession of the contractors conducting the recount. The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that the documents sought... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Arizona governor calls president's stance on mask mandates 'weak and pathetic' PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lashed out Thursday at President Biden's bid to go after governors who ban mask mandates, calling his administration's message to him "weak and pathetic." Meeting with reporters, the governor said there's nothing wrong, legally or otherwise, with his decision to provide new education funding... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

(New Squad tender) Phoenix Fire Dept, Engine 44, Sqaud Tender 44 responding Phoenix Fire Department: Station 44 Here you will see Engine 44 and Squad tender 44 responding to separate calls. Clip 1: Engine 44 responding to an assault with PD on-scene, In there area. Clip 2 : Squad Tender 44 responding to a difficulty breathing in 25’s area. ————————————————————————————— Filmed on: 8-16-21 Instagram: azfire_response Read more

LATEST NEWS