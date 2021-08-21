Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

News wrap: Top stories in Phoenix

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 7 days ago

(PHOENIX, AZ) The news in Phoenix never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Maricopa County / cbsnews.com

Appeals court orders release of Arizona Senate audit records

Appeals court orders release of Arizona Senate audit records

PHOENIX — An appeals court on Thursday rejected an effort by the Arizona Senate to keep secret records of its ongoing review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County that are in the possession of the contractors conducting the recount. The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that the documents sought... Read more

Comments
avatar

I knew the election was the most secure election we’ve had. President Biden we love and stand by you. Keep up the great work 💙💙💙💙💙

30 likes 16 dislikes 32 replies

avatar

No Republican has yet to answer the question. How did the machines flip the vote for Biden, and at the same time keep the winning vote for the other Republicans that were on the same tickets. ??? Can I get one of you Facebook politicians to answer that please???

21 likes 3 dislikes 17 replies

Arizona / tucson.com

Arizona governor calls president's stance on mask mandates 'weak and pathetic'

Arizona governor calls president's stance on mask mandates 'weak and pathetic'

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lashed out Thursday at President Biden's bid to go after governors who ban mask mandates, calling his administration's message to him "weak and pathetic." Meeting with reporters, the governor said there's nothing wrong, legally or otherwise, with his decision to provide new education funding... Read more

Comments
avatar

The only person here that's weak and pathetic is "DUCEY" ! It takes a real man with stature and strength to do what's right! That is enforce the mask mandate and get everyone vaccinated! All he is really doing is running away from the problem!

69 likes 8 dislikes 6 replies

avatar

Governor Ducey are you aware that Arizona education ranks 48th out of 50 states. When my children moved here from NY 25 years ago they were a full grade ahead of the work being done in their 2nd and 3rd grade classes. I do believe in the mask mandates, but regardless as a leader of Arizona I would hope you would be trying to improve the education of all the children in this state as they all deserve improved education as soon as possible.

42 likes 2 dislikes 7 replies

Phoenix / youtube.com

(New Squad tender) Phoenix Fire Dept, Engine 44, Sqaud Tender 44 responding

(New Squad tender) Phoenix Fire Dept, Engine 44, Sqaud Tender 44 responding

Phoenix Fire Department: Station 44 Here you will see Engine 44 and Squad tender 44 responding to separate calls. Clip 1: Engine 44 responding to an assault with PD on-scene, In there area. Clip 2 : Squad Tender 44 responding to a difficulty breathing in 25’s area. ————————————————————————————— Filmed on: 8-16-21 Instagram: azfire_response Read more

Arizona / asu.edu

ASU welcomes Class of 2025 with annual pep rally

ASU welcomes Class of 2025 with annual pep rally

Sun Devil Stadium full of lights, music and traditions to get students inspired. With a full contingent of students back on campus for the first time in more than a year, Arizona State University welcomed the Class of 2025 with music and fireworks on Tuesday night. Clad in gold T-shirts... Read more

Comments / 0

 

