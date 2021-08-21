Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 7 days ago

(DALLAS, TX) What’s going on in Dallas? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Texas / wfaa.com

Here are how many COVID cases have been reported at North Texas schools so far this semester

Here are how many COVID cases have been reported at North Texas schools so far this semester

The district with the highest number of cases was Garland ISD with 164 new student cases. Read more

Comments
avatar

wait, Garland ISD had the highest? I thought white savior Clay Jenkins put in a mask mandate for all of Dallas county. How could they possibly be highest with everybody wearing masks?

4 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

avatar

Why don't you show your Texas annual reports that show regular influenza hospitalizes kids more. Oh that's right cause you are paid to make ppl keep checking the news.

9 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Dallas County / wfaa.com

Millions of dollars available through Dallas County HHS emergency housing assistance program

Millions of dollars available through Dallas County HHS emergency housing assistance program

“This will help you pay for your rent, mortgage, utilities,” Dallas County Health and Human Services spokesperson Christian Grisales said. Read more

Comments
avatar

Lady u need to stop u got food stamps more. Than people on Social Security

8 likes 1 dislike

avatar

Hey you  need to make a complaint directly to the IRS office (859) 295-3260 of not getting your check I just got mine $1400 yesterday , after making a complaint Am so happy

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Dallas / youtube.com

Real Estate Investing In Dallas | Why buy rental investment properties in Lavon TX?

Real Estate Investing In Dallas | Why buy rental investment properties in Lavon TX?

Real estate investing in Dallas is a great idea and lots of people are buying rental investment properties in the DFW metroplex from all over the country. One of the hottest places to invest in Dallas real estate is a suburb of Dallas Texas called Lavon Texas. Buying rental property in Texas is super easy and that's why so many people are buying investment property here. The rental property market is super strong in Lavon TX with homes getting rented out quickly and the price of new construction homes is still reasonable. Investing in Texas should be on top of your list if you are thinking about buying a rental house. Enjoy this video as I go into details about why I think Lavon Texas is a great area in Dallas to invest in Dallas real estate. Let's GO!! 🚨 Subscribe to this channel here: 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 ✅ https://bit.ly/2VZqsyF 📲 We have so many people contacting us who are buying rental investment properties here to Dallas Texas and we ABSOLUTELY love it! Honestly if you are thinking about real estate investing in Dallas or the surrounding cities, we can make that so much easier on you!! Reach out Day/Nights/Weekends whenever you want, we never stop working for you!! AK Ali 📲 Call/Text Direct at 972-905-9566 📲 Email: AK@TheAKRealtyGroup.com 👨‍💻 Website: www.TheAKRealtyGroup.com 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 SUBSCRIBE TO THIS CHANNEL HERE: https://bit.ly/2VZqsyF Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Dallas / youtube.com

Start Fresh. Buy First. DALLAS JAN. 2022

Start Fresh. Buy First. DALLAS JAN. 2022

Dallas Market Center is a global business-to-business trade center and the leading wholesale marketplace in North America connecting retailers and interior designers with top manufacturers in home décor, furniture, gifts, lighting and fashion. Inside its dynamic, five million square foot campus near downtown Dallas, nearly 200,000 customers from all 50 states and 85 countries seek industry trends, business education and new products via open-daily showrooms and from exhibitors participating in trade events held throughout the year. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Dallasite

The Dallasite

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
821
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Dallas area, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas events coming soon

1. 6th Annual Wishes For Warriors BattleBorn Gala; 2. Dallas Body Contouring Class; 3. Getting Started With Essential Oils - Dallas; 4. DALLAS - BerniniMagic National Tour; 5. 2021 Dallas Dia De Muertos Parade/Desfile;
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Start immediately with these jobs in Dallas

These companies in Dallas are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Rep From Home / Remote - Leads Available - Part / Full Time; 2. Customer Service Specialist; 3. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent; 4. Remote Customer Support Specialist; 5. Customer Service Representative | Part-Time |
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Events on the Dallas calendar

1. Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — Dallas; 2. The Statler Presents: Titans of Rock; 3. Ladies First Wine Tasting; 4. You Can Live Again Awards Gala; 5. Chelley Bee Presents: The Dinner Party Series;
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Take a look at these homes for sale in Dallas

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Absolutely stunning 2-story luxury townhome located at the heart of Las Colinas. Open floor plan, high ceilings. Master bedroom is downstairs with 2 guest
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Your Dallas lifestyle news

(DALLAS, TX) Life in Dallas has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Dallas area, click here.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Sports wrap: Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) Dallas sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Dallas sports stories like these, click here.
Dallas County, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas County to require wearing masks

(DALLAS) Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced Wednesday that face masks will be required in schools, businesses and county buildings, The Dallas Morning News reports. The order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Residents are also encouraged to wear masks while in public in general.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(DALLAS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dallas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

These Dallas companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Dallas are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 2. Remote Customer Service Representative; 3. REMOTE Customer Service Representative; 4. Customer Support Representative (Remote); 5. Inbound Customer Service Representative; 6. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 7. Remote
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas sports lineup: What’s trending

(DALLAS, TX) Dallas sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Dallas sports. For more stories from the Dallas area, click here.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Trending lifestyle headlines in Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Dallas area, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy