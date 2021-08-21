News wrap: Headlines in Atlanta
Delta variant can infect you within ‘seconds’ if you’re unvaccinated, doctor says
ATLANTA — New research shows why the delta variant of COVID-19 is so contagious. The virus replicates more quickly, allowing it to easily spread. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Sophia Choi learned the steps doctors are urging you to take to stay safe. First on the list? Get vaccinated. [DOWNLOAD: Free... Read more
Doctors will say anything in order to be a part of their clinical experiment. As per for me I'm perfectly fine, healthy and follow all protocol with the mask mandate, social distance, hand wash, sanitizer etc except the vaccine don't need it. My remedy tea 🍵 to build my immune system stronger is my vaccine.
28 likes 2 dislikes 15 replies
Let's here from those doctors, epidemiologists and researchers who HAVE CONTRARY opinions about Covid 19. They have been largely silenced by media
16 likes 19 replies
Atlanta rapper identified as suspect involved in chase, crash on GA 400
NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sandy Springs police say a man is in custody after he crashed into police cars during a chase on Georgia 400 near Interstate 285. A department spokesman said Sandy Springs police were assisting Atlanta police with trying to take a shooting suspect into custody. As... Read more
Well this behavior is the result of children not being taught structure and morals from their parents. They obtain their own skewed version of life through television, video games and dis social media.
39 likes 4 dislikes 16 replies
Not every black male is a rapper. I wanted to play in a band was I was younger. I was never called a rock star.
7 likes 1 dislike 15 replies
Kay Pace Elementary School of the Arts will Shift to Virtual Learning for the Rest of August – Atlanta, Georgia
The Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) District announced Wednesday afternoon that the school would be closed the next day. Kay Pace students and staff will return directly on September 2nd. Data from CCPSCOVID-19 Dashboard Shows that 155 students and 43 staff were positive in the first week of school. Kay... Read more
Mixed-use project to replace Atlanta Food Truck Park
Atlanta’s first permanent food truck destination is officially making way for more mixed-use development in the booming Howell Mill Road corridor. Atlanta-based commercial real estate and development firm Songy Highroads announced today it has purchased the site that’s housed Atlanta Food Truck Park for nearly a decade, with Healey Weatherholtz Properties partnering in the deal. Read more