News wrap: Headlines in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) You could be saving up to $0.83 per gallon on diesel in Atlanta, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Atlanta area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Chevron at 507 Joseph E Lowery Blvd Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.82, listed at Shell at 1539 Piedmont Ave Ne.