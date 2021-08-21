What's up: Leading stories in Alameda
Despite Man’s Clean Criminal Background, Judge Denies Request for Release
ALAMEDA, CA – Judge Jacob Blea here in Alameda Superior Court Thursday refused to release a man on his own recognizance despite his spotless criminal record, largely because of an allegation—unproven—that the man brandished an assault rifle during a verbal altercation. The hearing began with defense attorney Eric Mirzain arguing... Read more
Clean record throw the book at them. Large record let them go. Make it make sense .
For the Love of Pets: Getting help for food, vet care and more
While the COVID-19 crisis has delivered some devastating economic blows, there is support for pet owners who are struggling financially. Resources are available for pet owners in need so that you and your pet can remain together in times of crises. Here is a list of a few of the... Read more
Barbara Lee’s public battles and private journey emerge in new film
Convincing U.S. Rep Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, to star in a documentary was almost as challenging as getting a massive infrastructure bill hashed out in Washginton, D.C. But Oakland filmmaker Abby Ginzberg specializes in persistence and persuasion, and doesn’t mind being a pest when it’s warranted. Given that the Peabody Award-winning... Read more
