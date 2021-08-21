What's up: Leading stories in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Alameda area offering savings of $1.10 per gallon. Costco at 1900 Davis St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 29 Wildwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.