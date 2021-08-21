Cancel
Alameda, CA

What's up: Leading stories in Alameda

Posted by 
The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 7 days ago

(ALAMEDA, CA) Here are today's top stories from the Alameda area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Alameda / davisvanguard.org

Despite Man’s Clean Criminal Background, Judge Denies Request for Release

Despite Man's Clean Criminal Background, Judge Denies Request for Release

ALAMEDA, CA – Judge Jacob Blea here in Alameda Superior Court Thursday refused to release a man on his own recognizance despite his spotless criminal record, largely because of an allegation—unproven—that the man brandished an assault rifle during a verbal altercation. The hearing began with defense attorney Eric Mirzain arguing... Read more

Clean record throw the book at them. Large record let them go. Make it make sense .

San Francisco / mercurynews.com

For the Love of Pets: Getting help for food, vet care and more

For the Love of Pets: Getting help for food, vet care and more

While the COVID-19 crisis has delivered some devastating economic blows, there is support for pet owners who are struggling financially. Resources are available for pet owners in need so that you and your pet can remain together in times of crises. Here is a list of a few of the... Read more

Berkeley / eastbaytimes.com

Barbara Lee’s public battles and private journey emerge in new film

Barbara Lee's public battles and private journey emerge in new film

Convincing U.S. Rep Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, to star in a documentary was almost as challenging as getting a massive infrastructure bill hashed out in Washginton, D.C. But Oakland filmmaker Abby Ginzberg specializes in persistence and persuasion, and doesn’t mind being a pest when it’s warranted. Given that the Peabody Award-winning... Read more

San Leandro / youtube.com

2022 Honda Civic Touring Sale Price Lease Bay Area Oakland Alameda Hayward Fremont San Leandro CA 45

2022 Honda Civic Touring Sale Price Lease Bay Area Oakland Alameda Hayward Fremont San Leandro CA 45

Crystal Black Pearl 2022 Honda Civic Touring Sale Price Lease Bay Area Oakland Alameda Hayward Fremont San Leandro CA San Leandro Honda the Honda dealer and new car dealership with large new honda car inventory for sale with incentive deals offering lease specials and Honda price quotes in Bay Area Oakland Hayward Alameda Castro Valley Fremont Union City San Francisco California East Bay near me https://www.sanleandrohonda.com/new-inventory/index.htm 2022 Honda Civic Touring - Stock#: 45763 - VIN#: 2HGFE1F93NH306587 https://www.sanleandrohonda.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 510-347-5100 San Leandro Honda New 1302 Marina Blvd San Leandro CA 94577 Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Rain Sensing Wipers,Daytime Running Lights,Automatic Headlights,LED Headlights,Fog Lamps,AM/FM Stereo,Navigation System,Premium Sound System,Satellite Radio,MP3 Player,Bluetooth Connection,Telematics,Auxiliary Audio Input,HD Radio,Smart Device Integration,Requires Subscription,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Bucket Seats,Heated Front Seat(s),Pass-Through Rear Seat,Rear Bench Seat,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Trip Computer,Power Windows,Leather Steering Wheel,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Keyless Start,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Universal Garage Door Opener,Cruise Control,Adaptive Cruise Control,Climate Control,Multi-Zone A/C,A/C,Leather Seats,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,Floor Mats,Remote Engine Start,Keyless Start,Power Windows,Power Door Locks,Trip Computer,Security System,Engine Immobilizer,Traction Control,Stability Control,Traction Control,Front Side Air Bag,Lane Departure Warning,Lane Keeping Assist,Lane Departure Warning,Blind Spot Monitor,Rear Parking Aid,Cross-Traffic Alert,Tire Pressure Monitor,Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Front Side Air Bag,Rear Side Air Bag,Knee Air Bag,Child Safety Locks,Back-Up Camera Read more

With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Posted by
The Alameda Daily

Top homes for sale in Alameda

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Elisabeth A Watson - 510-207-5211 - This classic Mediterranean has all the comforts of modern living, but with a sense of history. Designed by
Posted by
The Alameda Daily

Alameda gas at $3.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ALAMEDA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Alameda area offering savings of $1.10 per gallon. Costco at 1900 Davis St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 29 Wildwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
Posted by
The Alameda Daily

Take a look at these homes on the Alameda market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Eric Pascual - 510-755-5055 - Renovated, bright South-facing luxury condo with San Francisco Skyline and Bay Bridge views in Emeryville's premier high-rise, Pacific Park
Posted by
The Alameda Daily

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Alameda, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Alameda area, click here.
Posted by
The Alameda Daily

Your Alameda lifestyle news

(ALAMEDA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Alameda, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Alameda area, click here.
Posted by
The Alameda Daily

Local price review shows diesel prices around Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.72 if you’re buying diesel in Alameda, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Alameda area on Tuesday, found that San Leandro Gas & Car Wash at 1990 E 14Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
Posted by
The Alameda Daily

Check out these Alameda homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: ** Updated 06/23/21, the lottery list has been exhausted. Applications are being accepted on a first come, first served basis starting on June 30,
Posted by
The Alameda Daily

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Alameda

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alameda: 1. General Manager; 2. Yard Clerk/Truck Drivers; 3. Driver - No Experience Needed; 4. Office Assistant; 5. Shipping and Receiving Clerk; 6. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/08/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On; 7. Class A
Posted by
The Alameda Daily

Where's the cheapest gas in Alameda?

(ALAMEDA, CA) According to Alameda gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1900 Davis St. Regular there was listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Chevron at 3101 98Th Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Posted by
The Alameda Daily

Live events coming up in Alameda

1. The Food Bank Players present "Sylvia"; 2. West Grand Brass - Free Drive-Up Show @ Alameda; 3. Speed Reading Class - Oakland; 4. THE PERREO PARI CRUISE! - LABOR DAY WEEKEND - SUNDAY SEPT 5TH! | 3 LEVELS!; 5. Alameda Rent Program Informational Workshop;

