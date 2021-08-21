Cancel
Pacifica, CA

What's up: News headlines in Pacifica

Posted by 
The Pacifica Post
The Pacifica Post
 7 days ago

(PACIFICA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Pacifica.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pacifica area, click here.

Pacifica / smdailyjournal.com

Body found along Pacifica coast confirmed to be San Francisco woman missing since may

Body found along Pacifica coast confirmed to be San Francisco woman missing since may

A body located along the coast of Pacifica back in June has been confirmed to be that of Jean Chang Kan Fung, an 84-year-old woman reported missing in San Francisco, police said Thursday. Fung went missing on May 28 after leaving her home in the city’s Richmond District for a... Read more

Redwood City / cbslocal.com

Rolex Robbery Suspects Arrested Following Sting Operation In Redwood City

Rolex Robbery Suspects Arrested Following Sting Operation In Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Police in Redwood City arrested three people suspected in multiple Rolex watch thefts in the Bay Area following a sting operation last week. According to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Devante Hunt of East Palo Alto, 25-year-old Darin Meacham of Oakland and 22-year-old Tyrell Riley of San Jose pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including robbery, conspiracy and felony evading. Prosecutors said police set up a sting on Friday where detectives offered a Rolex watch for sale on Craigslist and arranged a meetup outside a Chase Bank branch. During the meeting, Hunt allegedly grabbed... Read more

San Francisco / funcheap.com

Free Smoked Orange Whisky Tasting (Pacifica)

Free Smoked Orange Whisky Tasting (Pacifica)

Beta test our Smoked Orange Single Malt Whisky before its in stores. Fun oceanfront dog friendly venue with live music, shops, and food within stumbling distance. Saturday 1 to 7pm and Sunday 2 to 5pm. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled,... Read more

Pacifica / youtube.com

2021 Chrysler Pacifica. All Wheel Drive

2021 Chrysler Pacifica. All Wheel Drive

Folsom Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram The Folsom Auto Mall 12545 Folsom Blvd, Folsom, CA 95630 (916) 520-1135 www.folsomcdjr.com Read more

