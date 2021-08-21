What's up: News headlines in Pacifica

Rolex Robbery Suspects Arrested Following Sting Operation In Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Police in Redwood City arrested three people suspected in multiple Rolex watch thefts in the Bay Area following a sting operation last week. According to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Devante Hunt of East Palo Alto, 25-year-old Darin Meacham of Oakland and 22-year-old Tyrell Riley of San Jose pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including robbery, conspiracy and felony evading. Prosecutors said police set up a sting on Friday where detectives offered a Rolex watch for sale on Craigslist and arranged a meetup outside a Chase Bank branch. During the meeting, Hunt allegedly grabbed... Read more