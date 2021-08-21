Milpitas news digest: Top stories today

Former Assemblymember Kansen Chu announces bid to take his District 25 seat back

Former Assemblymember Kansen Chu is looking to take back his District 25 seat in 2022. After nearly six years in the state assembly, Chu announced in 2019 that he would not seek re-election and would instead make a bid for the District 3 seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. Both California Assembly District 25 and Board of Supervisors District 3 encompass Milpitas. Read more