Milpitas, CA

Milpitas news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
The Milpitas Dispatch
The Milpitas Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MILPITAS, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Milpitas.

For more stories from the Milpitas area, click here.

Milpitas / nbcbayarea.com

Milpitas Mayor, City Council Member Attend Meeting After Close COVID Contact

Milpitas Mayor, City Council Member Attend Meeting After Close COVID Contact

The mayor of Milpitas, and a city council member, are under fire for attending an in-person Council meeting and other recent public events without telling anyone they'd been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. The controversy has some calling for changes to the council meeting -- they want...

Santa Clara County / milpitasbeat.com

Former Assemblymember Kansen Chu announces bid to take his District 25 seat back

Former Assemblymember Kansen Chu announces bid to take his District 25 seat back

Former Assemblymember Kansen Chu is looking to take back his District 25 seat in 2022. After nearly six years in the state assembly, Chu announced in 2019 that he would not seek re-election and would instead make a bid for the District 3 seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. Both California Assembly District 25 and Board of Supervisors District 3 encompass Milpitas.

Santa Clara County / milpitasbeat.com

Milpitas / eastbaytimes.com

Milpitas mayor, council member attended bar that had COVID outbreak

Milpitas mayor, council member attended bar that had COVID outbreak

MILPITAS — Mayor Rich Tran and Councilmember Evelyn Chua attended an in-person City Council meeting Tuesday after possibly being exposed to COVID-19 at a local bar last week , according to Chua, comments on Tran's Facebook page, and other city officials. Tran knew about the potential exposure at least as...

The Milpitas Dispatch

The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas, CA
With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

The Milpitas Dispatch

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's what people are talking about in your area.
The Milpitas Dispatch

Coming soon: Milpitas events

1. Intro to Revelation Adult Bible Study — CCCM; 2. 2021 Pirate's Treasure Chase 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5; 3. 2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3; 4. Live Music with Mike Mendoza — Big Dog Vineyards; 5. Renée & Monith
The Milpitas Dispatch

Top homes for sale in Milpitas

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom East Palo Alto home is located in close proximity to Downtown Palo Alto, Menlo Park , Stanford
The Milpitas Dispatch

Lifestyle wrap: Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

