Milpitas news digest: Top stories today

Milpitas Mayor, City Council Member Attend Meeting After Close COVID Contact
The mayor of Milpitas, and a city council member, are under fire for attending an in-person Council meeting and other recent public events without telling anyone they’d been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. The controversy has some calling for changes to the council meeting -- they want... Read more
Former Assemblymember Kansen Chu announces bid to take his District 25 seat back
Former Assemblymember Kansen Chu is looking to take back his District 25 seat in 2022. After nearly six years in the state assembly, Chu announced in 2019 that he would not seek re-election and would instead make a bid for the District 3 seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. Both California Assembly District 25 and Board of Supervisors District 3 encompass Milpitas. Read more
Milpitas mayor, council member attended bar that had COVID outbreak
MILPITAS — Mayor Rich Tran and Councilmember Evelyn Chua attended an in-person City Council meeting Tuesday after possibly being exposed to COVID-19 at a local bar last week , according to Chua, comments on Tran’s Facebook page, and other city officials. Tran knew about the potential exposure at least as... Read more
