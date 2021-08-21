What's up: Top news in Saratoga

Hero Ranch mourns loss of Chef ‘Chompy’ Campos

Restaurateur Angelo Heropoulous rarely uttered a word about any of his restaurants without including a mention of Chompy. For over 15 years, Felipe “Chompy” Campos, who began his career in the culinary world as a dishwasher, was a source of inspiration in many local kitchens. He was known for obsessing over details and injecting his gregarious personality into his cooking. Read more