Saratoga, CA

What's up: Top news in Saratoga

Posted by 
The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 7 days ago

(SARATOGA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Saratoga.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Santa Clara / svvoice.com

Cascade Park Neighborhood Takes On Homelessness

Cascade Park Neighborhood Takes On Homelessness

Whether it’s switching a children’s musical theater camp to Zoom on the fly, or a fire in a homeless encampment 10 feet from her fence, VanNessa Hulme Silbermann has never met a challenge she wasn’t ready to tackle head-on. The musician and teacher, who with her husband operates a music... Read more

Saratoga / mercurynews.com

Hero Ranch mourns loss of Chef ‘Chompy’ Campos

Hero Ranch mourns loss of Chef ‘Chompy’ Campos

Restaurateur Angelo Heropoulous rarely uttered a word about any of his restaurants without including a mention of Chompy. For over 15 years, Felipe “Chompy” Campos, who began his career in the culinary world as a dishwasher, was a source of inspiration in many local kitchens. He was known for obsessing over details and injecting his gregarious personality into his cooking. Read more

Saratoga / saratoga.ca.us

Movie Night: The Wizard of Oz

Movie Night: The Wizard of Oz

Join the City for free, family-friendly movie nights on the third Friday of July and August! The movie begins at sundown, but come early to snag a good spot and enjoy the resource tables. Read more

Santa Clara / svvoice.com

The Saratoga Post

The Saratoga Post

Saratoga, CA
With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

