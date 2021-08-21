Cancel
Newark, CA

Newark news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
East Bay News
East Bay News
 7 days ago

(NEWARK, CA) The news in Newark never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Newark / cbslocal.com

Newark Police Arrest Suspect In Armed Robbery, Shooting Incident

NEWARK (CBS SF/BCN) — Police arrested a 17-year-old suspect Friday in connection with an armed robbery and shooting incident that occurred Thursday in Newark. On Thursday at 3:25 p.m., officers with the Newark Police Department responded to a report of an attempted robbery in the 38000 block of Bluebell Drive. Read more

Alameda County / onlyinyourstate.com

Don’t Miss One Of The Biggest Fairs In Northern California This Year, The Alameda County Fair

Fried food, carnival rides, and endless entertainment await at one of the biggest county fairs in the state. The Alameda County Fair will take place later this year in the fall instead of during the summer. Don’t worry, though. It will be the same county fair that so many have come to love over the […] The post Don’t Miss One Of The Biggest Fairs In Northern California This Year, The Alameda County Fair appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more

San Jose / youtube.com

Newark / youtube.com

With East Bay News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

