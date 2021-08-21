Top stories trending in San Francisco
San Francisco starts vaccine checks at restaurants, bars and gyms
Anyone who wants to eat, drink or exercise indoors in San Francisco will be required to show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, when one of the nation's most stringent restrictions on unvaccinated people takes effect. Restaurant and bar owners said they've contacted people who reserved tables to remind them... Read more
So dumb, vaccines dont work, masks dont work, some will get the virus, some wont, no different than the flu
We went there two years ago. Trash and zombies at every street corner, syringes and urine on the sidewalks. No one in their right mind would step foot in that woke cesspit!
Toxic algae bloom considered in death of California family
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Investigators are considering whether toxic algae blooms or other hazards may have contributed to the deaths of a Northern California couple, their baby and the family dog on a remote hiking trail, authorities said. The area in the Sierra National Forest where the bodies were found... Read more
This feels unnerving and creepy. Condolences to the family. Pray the autopsy explain their deaths.
there's been blue green algae near hites cove for at least a month now. I've been told that sings are posted about it in the area. blue green algie can defantly kill pets and animals. it can also get humans really sick but doesn't seem to kill humans. unexpected death is always so sad and hard! I can't help but to think of all for of them being created by God in heaven together !!!
Powell-Hyde Cable Car 4 @ Powell St & Geary St San Francisco California
Powell-Hyde Cable Car No. 4 heads south down Powell Street from Geary Street to O'Farrell Street in the Union Square district of downtown San Francisco. Apple iPhone SE (2nd generation) 4K 30fps Read more
Possible Freeway Shooting Investigation Closes Southbound I-280 in SF
Anne Makovec reports on CHP investigating a possible freeway shooting in southbound I-280 near 25th Street (8-18-2021) Read more