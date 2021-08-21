Top stories trending in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Francisco area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.71 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.8 at Shell at 598 Bryant St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.