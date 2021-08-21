Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Top stories trending in San Francisco

Posted by 
Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 7 days ago

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in San Francisco.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
San Francisco / cbsnews.com

San Francisco starts vaccine checks at restaurants, bars and gyms

San Francisco starts vaccine checks at restaurants, bars and gyms

Anyone who wants to eat, drink or exercise indoors in San Francisco will be required to show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, when one of the nation's most stringent restrictions on unvaccinated people takes effect. Restaurant and bar owners said they've contacted people who reserved tables to remind them... Read more

Comments
avatar

So dumb, vaccines dont work, masks dont work, some will get the virus, some wont, no different than the flu

58 likes 3 dislikes 9 replies

avatar

We went there two years ago. Trash and zombies at every street corner, syringes and urine on the sidewalks. No one in their right mind would step foot in that woke cesspit!

77 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
California / apnews.com

Toxic algae bloom considered in death of California family

Toxic algae bloom considered in death of California family

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Investigators are considering whether toxic algae blooms or other hazards may have contributed to the deaths of a Northern California couple, their baby and the family dog on a remote hiking trail, authorities said. The area in the Sierra National Forest where the bodies were found... Read more

Comments
avatar

This feels unnerving and creepy. Condolences to the family. Pray the autopsy explain their deaths.

11 likes

avatar

there's been blue green algae near hites cove for at least a month now. I've been told that sings are posted about it in the area. blue green algie can defantly kill pets and animals. it can also get humans really sick but doesn't seem to kill humans. unexpected death is always so sad and hard! I can't help but to think of all for of them being created by God in heaven together !!!

4 likes 1 reply

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
San Francisco / youtube.com

Powell-Hyde Cable Car 4 @ Powell St & Geary St San Francisco California

Powell-Hyde Cable Car 4 @ Powell St & Geary St San Francisco California

Powell-Hyde Cable Car No. 4 heads south down Powell Street from Geary Street to O'Farrell Street in the Union Square district of downtown San Francisco. Apple iPhone SE (2nd generation) 4K 30fps Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
San Francisco / youtube.com

Possible Freeway Shooting Investigation Closes Southbound I-280 in SF

Possible Freeway Shooting Investigation Closes Southbound I-280 in SF

Anne Makovec reports on CHP investigating a possible freeway shooting in southbound I-280 near 25th Street (8-18-2021) Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bay Area News Alert

Bay Area News Alert

San Jose, CA
6K+
Followers
658
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage and safety updates from around the Bay Area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

Weather Forecast For San Francisco

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Francisco: Monday, August 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, August 25: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, August
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

Save $1.71 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Francisco area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.71 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.8 at Shell at 598 Bryant St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

Here’s the cheapest gas in San Francisco Saturday

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Francisco area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.71 per gallon. Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 598 Bryant St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.8.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

San Francisco diesel prices: Comparison reveals $1.04 savings at cheapest station

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.04 in the greater San Francisco area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the San Francisco area went to ARCO at 1175 Fell St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd, the survey found:
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

The lineup: Sports news in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) San Francisco sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Francisco sports. For more stories from the San Francisco area, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy