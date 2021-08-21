Exploring the upper Midwest wild world: ‘Nature in Chicagoland’ gets it right on options, info, places

When a book like “Nature in Chicagoland” comes along, I look for three things: does it hit the high points, does it get the hidden gems and do I discover something new. Andrew Morkes accomplishes that in “Nature in Chicagoland: More Than 120 Fantastic Nature Destinations That You Must Visit,” which captures the extent of options around the Chicago area. Morkes, a Chicagoan who founded College & Career Press LLC, compiled and wrote the book for both those experienced in nature destinations and “newbies.”