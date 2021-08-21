Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Zach Wilson surprises visiting NY Jets fans in Green Bay (Video)

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Posted by 
Jets X-Factor
Jets X-Factor
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zach Wilson makes a young New York Jets fan’s day. He’s not even two preseason games into his professional career, but Zach Wilson already has his New York Jets “signature” moment. Video captured by SNY depicts Wilson, prepping for the Jets’ exhibition against the Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET,...

jetsxfactor.com

Comments / 0

Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
227
Followers
2K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Namath
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#The Jets#Nfl Network#American Football#Sny#The Green Bay Packers#Wlny Nfl Network#Gang Green#The New York Giants#The Associated Press#Google Android#Google News#Twitter Jetsxfactor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLTrentonian

Zach Wilson debuts for Jets in preseason game vs. Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD — Realistically, this should have been one of the most exciting days in recent preseason history for the Jets. Yes, “exciting” and “preseason” can go together in the same sentence, and yes, there was a buzz at MetLife Stadium similar to that of when Gang Green fans went through the process of seeing if they’d found their new franchise quarterback when Sam Darnold dazzled against the Atlanta Falcons in an otherwise-meaningless game in 2018.
NFLNew York Post

Jets’ Zach Wilson took positive baby steps and didn’t fall

The game meant more for the undrafted free agents and journeymen desperate to either realize their childhood NFL dream or cling to it yet again. But when you are the second-overall pick of the NFL draft, when you are the Chosen One for a franchise that has chosen you to take flight on opening day on Woody Johnson’s Jets following a decade of being grounded, the game meant everything to you, and to your franchise, and to Jets fans, because all of them do, and will, from here to eternity, or to the next rookie franchise quarterback.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Jets coach offers promising quote about Zach Wilson

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh offered a promising quote about Zach Wilson after the rookie made his preseason debut on Saturday. Wilson went 6/9 for 63 yards in his Jets’ 12-7 win over the New York Giants. The rookie played for two possessions in the first quarter before giving way to Mike White.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

3 reasons that Zach Wilson’s NY Jets debut was a smashing success

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a successful preseason debut. Over two drives, he went 6 for 9 with 63 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions, and zero sacks. That unremarkable stat line masks just how crisp of a debut Wilson had. He looked comfortable and in full control of the offense throughout a remarkably consistent and clean outing.
NFLchatsports.com

How Mike LaFleur uses pre-snap motion to aid Zach Wilson | NY Jets Film

The 2021 Snoopy Bowl between the New York Jets and New York Giants was one of the more hyped-up preseason games in recent memory for Jets fans, primarily for one reason: It marked Zach Wilson‘s first performance in the NFL. BYU’s former star played two drives, completing 6 of 9...
NFLNBC Sports

Zach Wilson has quiet night in Jets debut

Quarterback Zach Wilson got his first taste of NFL game action on Saturday night against the Giants and the Jets didn’t ask too much of their first-round pick. Wilson was 6-of-9 for 63 yards while playing the first two offensive possessions of the night. The Jets kicked a field goal to cap their first drive and had a first down in Giants territory wiped out by an offensive pass interference penalty on their second.
NFLchatsports.com

Jets' Zach Wilson impresses new teammate with 'Aaron Rodgers throws'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. He's not Joshing: Quarterback Josh Johnson hasn't played a ton of football in his 14-year, 13-team NFL odyssey, but he has been around some good football players. He has shared locker rooms with a cast of quarterbacks that includes Eli Manning, Andrew Luck, Joe Flacco, Andy Dalton and Jeff Garcia. I thought it would be interesting to get Johnson's early take on Zach Wilson, whom he met for the first time 11 days ago when he walked into a morning meeting following a red-eye flight from the West Coast.
NFLNew York Post

Jets’ Zach Wilson receives some tips from Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Zach Wilson has studied Aaron Rodgers for years, but on Wednesday he stepped on the field with the future Hall of Famer and had to remind himself he was no longer just a fan in Utah but one of Rodgers’ peers. “We’re all technically at the...
NFLnumberfire.com

Jets' Zach Wilson "has what it takes to be successful" according to teammates

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is drawing positive reviews from his fellow quarterback, Josh Johnson. Talking to the media about Wilson this week, Johnson said Oh, he's special, man. He can make some throws that I only see a few quarterbacks making. He reminds me a lot of Aaron Rodgers with some of the throws he makes, the way he can get his body in position and make unique throws in the pocket. He has really special arm talent. Once this season gets going, I think the whole country is going to see it. He has what it takes to be successful." Wilson was efficient in his preseason debut against the New York Giants on Saturday, completing 6 of 9 passes for 63 yards with 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. The Jets open their season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 12th.
NFLUSA Today

Jets QB Zach Wilson could play a bit more vs. Packers

Zach Wilson didn’t play much against the Giants in the first week of the preseason, so Robert Saleh is contemplating adding more series to the rookie’s plate this weekend against the Packers. “Hoping to get him a couple of series just like we did against the Giants, maybe a couple...
NFLchatsports.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson undergoes joint practice with ‘cool guy’ Aaron Rodgers

Twenty-two-year-old Zach Wilson took the field in Wisconsin this week for a joint practice with the Packers — his first since entering the league. Per usual, Wilson was alongside his mainly young offensive weapons, promising offensive line, and coordinator Mike LaFleur. But obviously this time around, a few new faces stood nearby, including a three-time NFL MVP, nine-time Pro Bowler, and one of the top quarterbacks this league has ever seen.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

One Zach Wilson skill has Phil Simms impressed with Jets QB

Phil Simms had a simple reason for venturing out to Jets practice last week. “Cause I’m nosy,” the Giants legendary quarterback said. Simms made the trip to Florham Park last Thursday along with his son, Chris, to watch Zach Wilson and the Jets practice and came away impressed with Wilson and how much the Jets defense challenged him.
NFLNew York Post

Jets’ Corey Davis building connection with Zach Wilson

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Wide receiver Corey Davis has shown during training camp why the Jets pursued him in free agency this past offseason. Davis has consistently gotten open and caught passes from rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. He had two catches, including one for a touchdown, in Thursday’s joint practice with the Packers. He was wide open on another play, but Wilson missed him. Davis said the chemistry with the young quarterback is a work in progress.
NFLchatsports.com

Have the New York Jets Finally Found Their Franchise QB in Zach Wilson?

Coming out of the first week of the preseason, New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson isn't making splashy headlines like Justin Fields in Chicago or Trey Lance in San Francisco. And that probably suits the Jets just fine. Wilson, under the watchful eye of the Big Apple media bubble,...
NFLchatsports.com

Zach Wilson plans to go to school in Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay classroom

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during warmups before a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 14, 2021. Credit: Brad Penner. Zach Wilson grew up watching and patterning some of his game after Aaron Rodgers. Now the Jets’ rookie quarterback will get to see up close how Rodgers operates.
NFLchatsports.com

3 biggest takeaways from first half of NY Jets-Green Bay Packers

New York Jets fans must continue to repeat the mantra of “it’s only preseason”…but it’s hard not to feel the hype around Zach Wilson after a strong first half on the grass Starr, Favre, and Rodgers previously patrolled. Wilson fostered connections with Corey Davis (70 yards on a quartet of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy