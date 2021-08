After their Premier League title defence was derailed by injuries and a loss of form last season, Liverpool will look to offer a reminder of their status as challengers when they visit Championship winners Norwich City tonight. Virgil van Dijk, fresh from signing a new long term contract, is back for the Reds after his season was ended by a serious knee injury last October and he is expected to start alongside new signing Ibrahima Konate in defence. FOLLOW LIVE: Norwich vs Liverpool line-ups and build-upThe French centre-back, who arrived from RB Leipzig for £36m, has been Liverpool’s only...