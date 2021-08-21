Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edmonds, WA

Edmonds Kind of Play: It’s time to talk about Back-To-School, plus a chance to try lacrosse

myedmondsnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Back-To-School talk is inevitable at this point, even though I have been informed by a teenager that it’s “cringe” to talk about it ahead of time at home. I don’t want to be a summer buzzkill so I try not to bring it up too early in August, but there have been some Edmonds School District calendar changes, I got emails from both of my kids’ schools today and I know when said teenager’s picture day is, so Back-to-School it is.

myedmondsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lacrosse, WA
Edmonds, WA
Education
City
Edmonds, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Edmonds, WA
Sports
City
Lynnwood, WA
Local
Washington Education
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inside Lacrosse#Lacrosse Players#Jump Start#The Edmonds Theater#Edmondstheater Com#The Regal Theater#Mukilteo Lacrosse#The Edmonds Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy