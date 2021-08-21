Single mom makes new job, business work "by grace of God"

Leila Crawford is a busy woman.

The 35-year-old Oak Hill native juggles three jobs – four if you count her title as a single mom to a 5-year-old daughter.

But less than a month ago, Crawford was getting by on prayer, as she searched for full-time employment.

She’s worked for the U.S. Army National Guard for the past 15 years, but that alone wouldn’t pay the bills.

In August 2020, Crawford returned to Oak Hill from Wyoming, where she and her former husband, a military recruiter, had lived since 2014. And a few months later, the Marshall University graduate, who has a bachelor’s degree in accounting as well as an M.B.A., began applying for jobs.

“Since February I applied for 63 jobs,” she said.

Crawford looked for jobs in her field, sending in resumes for accounting and finance positions, but then expanded her search to “anything and everything.”

“I went so far as to apply for gas stations,” she said. “I was turned down for Sheetz twice.”

As the rejection emails dinged in her inbox, Crawford said she began to worry she would have to move out of state to find employment.

She said there is a lot of talk about jobs that are available, but they’re not easy to find.

“The (‘Help Wanted’) signs are out there,” she said. “My pastor has talked about it. I hear friends and family say people try to get jobs, but people aren’t getting hired for some reason.”

But as her worries mounted, she said she had an epiphany.

“It was June 13 and I woke up for church and it was clear as day that I was going to take the steps to open my own business,” she said. “I really felt like this was a job God led me to do.”

Five days later, Crawford had the business license in hand for Rose & Grace, a candles and home décor store.

● ● ●

Rose & Grace, which combines Crawford’s and her daughter’s middle names, had its soft opening July 31.

Crawford intended for the store to stay open six days a week, as she thought it would be her main income, but just one week later one of her 63 applications got a hit as she was hired as an accountant for Adventures on the Gorge.

It’s not what she expected when she went into business for herself, but she said she’s excited.

“It’s a bit stressful,” she said of the three-week period that’s seen her open a business, start a new job and send her daughter to kindergarten. “It’s been a huge relief. It’s really exciting and I’m just glad to know that I can stay here in southern West Virginia.”

So, for now, Rose & Grace, which celebrated its official grand opening Aug. 20, is open Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

Crawford said she’s comfortable with those hours as she grows but hopes to add days in the near future.

She also plans to start a website and make online sales available by Jan. 1.

“I have a lot of friends and family and military colleagues across the country who have inquired about online sales and I’ve already done a little bit of shipping, so that’s something I really want to be able to open up,” she said, adding she believes it’s also a nice option to offer during the uncertainty of Covid-19.

Until then, she invites the community to stop in and check out her venture. She said Rose & Grace offers more than 50 fragrances of candles, which are all 100 percent soy and made in the United States.

“That was really important to me to have candles made in the United States,” she said, adding the candles are good for those with allergies.

The candles range from common scents like pecan caramel and vanilla hazelnut to more unusual names like “Gussied Up,” “Backwoods” and “Barn Dance.”

“They’re a lot of fun, not just because of their names, but because of their unique scents as well,” Crawford said.

She said her daughter, to whom she refers as the CEO of Rose & Grace, sniffs everything before it hits the shelves.

“She’s loved them all except this one called ‘Morning Coffee’ that smells exactly like coffee,” Crawford said. “She smelled it and said, ‘No, this goes in the ‘no pile,’ Mommy.’”

Despite the veto, Morning Coffee made it on the shelf, as did her daughter’s favorite scent, Summer Farmhouse.

“She’s helped make a lot of decisions,” Crawford said. “I consider this her store, too.”

● ● ●

Things are looking up for Crawford’s little family these days, but she said it was a long road.

Crawford said she still receives rejection emails from some of the 63 applications she sent in.

And though she worried at times she would have to leave home to make ends meet, she said she believed she was in the right place.

“I relied heavily upon God, and a peace about everything came over me and I knew some way, some how, everything was going to work out in the end,” she said.

“I came through it by the grace of God.”

Rose & Grace is at 1434 Main St. in Oak Hill.

