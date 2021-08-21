Rotarians fund program to provide dental services for military veterans

United States military veterans do not have access to dental services unless they are 100 percent disabled or were prisoners of war. The Evening Rotary Club of The Villages, in collaboration with Langley Health Services, Sunshine State Veterans Fund and Summer Glen Veteran Club established the Smiles for Veterans Dental Fund to make dental services affordable to low income veterans. The low income veterans can receive general dental services with a $5 out of pocket cost and they can receive dentures at a 50 percent reduction in cost.