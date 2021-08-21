Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edmonds, WA

Letter to the editor: A case for vaccination requirements at bars and restaurants

By Name
myedmondsnews.com
 7 days ago

Perhaps, I should just stick to the occasional submission of photos to My Edmonds News, but I’ve earned the right to be an old curmudgeon and an Irish one at that. So after reading that San Francisco will now require vaccination certification for indoor dining, gyms, entertainment and the like, I feel it is more than time for others to act. If our government had acted boldly — following good science AND if more of us had responded in kind, COVID would have been on the ropes by now. Instead, we are almost back where we started, and will be dealing with a string of variants indefinitely.

myedmondsnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmonds, WA
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Edmonds, WA
Restaurants
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Edmonds, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Health
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Edmonds, WA
Health
Edmonds, WA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Medicine#Food Drink#Irish#Covid#Georgetown#Uw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 1

Community Policy