Tennessee State

Official: Tennessee flooding is 'catastrophic situation'

 7 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing. Flash flood warnings were in effect for Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys counties on Saturday afternoon. National Weather Service meteorologist Krissy Hurley tells The Tennessean the area received “about 20-25% of the yearly rain fall total that this area sees in a year” in a single morning. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activated its emergency operations center. In a bulletin, TEMA called the situation “dangerous and evolving” and urged people to avoid travel in the affected counties.

