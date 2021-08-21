Cancel
Angels' Trout not giving up on 2021 return from calf injury

By STEVE HERRICK - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Trout says he is still aiming to return to the Los Angeles Angels lineup this season despite a lengthy and frustrating recovery from a calf injury that has sidelined him since May 17. The three-time AL MVP said before a game in Cleveland that he hasn’t given any thought to shutting down for the year. The center fielder said he thought he’d already be back after injuring his right calf running the bases May 17. The 30-year-old Trout said he couldn’t give a date when he’ll begin a rehabilitation assignment, but he’s been running every other day. He's still experiencing soreness the day after working out.

