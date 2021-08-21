Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Briscoe, Hamlin will get chance to settle debate at Michigan

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — One week after Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe tangled on the track in NASCAR's Cup Series, they'll be back in action Sunday at Michigan. Hamlin already has clinched a playoff spot. Briscoe can make it in with a win. But the question is whether this week's Twitter feud will continue when they get behind the wheel. Hamlin is still seeking his first victory of the season, as is Kevin Harvick, who also can clinch a playoff spot with a win. Harvick has won four of the last five Michigan races, including three straight.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Brooklyn, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Briscoe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy