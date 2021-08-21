High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $921,431.00

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $10.68 million and $921,431.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.