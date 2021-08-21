Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crm#Enterprise Software#Crm#Channel Com#Corundum Group Inc#Srs Capital Advisors Inc#Salesforce Com Inc#Kgi Securities#Wolfe Research#Redburn Partners#Zacks Investment Research#Barclays#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Software
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy