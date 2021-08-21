salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management
Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management's holdings in salesforce.com were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
