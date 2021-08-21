Nine MI Beaches That Are Closed Or Have Contamination Advisories

If you are Michigan Bridge Card user, take note. You will not be able to use your Bridge Card between tomorrow night, Saturday, August 28th to Sunday morning, August 29th. According to ABC 12, the reason for this is a system change. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is going to switch to a new system that will allow Michigan Bridge Card recipients to use an app for assistance. As of now the system change is projected for 10 hours - beginning at 11:30 PM Saturday, and finishing by 9:30 AM Sunday. Keep in mind, with any IT system change, there may be hiccups. Whatever you know you or your family are going to need by Sunday - I would get today or at least by tomorrow evening.