The Reliance Project : Giving the Power Back to Investors

Launched July 31st, Reliance aims to be a social media platform, similar to LinkedIn, on the Binance Smart Chain. All projects listed on their database will have their identity fully verified by the Reliance Team. The team uses a combination of methods to ensure the identity of the developer is valid. ID upload, social media verification, and a picture sent in with a “secret phrase” written on a piece of paper are a few of the required verification methods. The Reliance Team themselves is fully doxxed and actively engaged in the telegram. The platform will give investors the ability to comment, rate, and leave feedback on their favorite projects. In the future, you will be able to connect with new investors, create lasting relationships, and forge bonds in the crypto community. All projects that they verify are shared in their telegram, giving our investors priority access to fully doxxed and safe projects.