Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,818 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.