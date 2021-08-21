Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,818 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpes Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Iwf#Nysearca#Sec#Bridgeworth Llc#Srs Capital Advisors Inc#Iwf#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy